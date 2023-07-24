India’s test cricket captain Rohit Sharma thought so little of the West Indies threat and the reliability of the weather that he declared their second innings of the second test closed with two wickets down for only 181.
The Windies needed 365 to win. As I write this on Sunday night, they had made 76 for two by close of play. You’ll know the outcome by the time this is published. It was a generous declaration, but this short and brutal series has shown that India are confident they can knock over this WI team as easily as a hurricane demolishes a galvanised shack.
As we looked towards Monday, I’d hoped that the rains would stay away and that wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva would shine with the bat. Josh is the toast of the media and social media in India. They can’t stop gushing over his bromance with India’s superstar batter Virat Kohli, or his mother getting an emotional hug and kiss photo-op with Kohli.
Video clips of Mrs D hugging Virat like he was a rock star and becoming teary-eyed have gone viral. Joshua knocked on the India team bus window to alert Virat about what his mom wanted, and he took photos of the hug. The coming together of mom and legend was widely hailed in India as a feel good moment – confirmation that the great Virat was loved globally.
It followed a much-reported verbal encounter between Joshua and Virat while Virat was batting and Joshua was keeping wicket, two things that occurred in disproportionate doses in this one-sided series. Joshua and his outmatched teammates have spent considerably more time in the field and the keeper has had plenty of time to hone his banter and picong game with the Indian batsmen. This is the exchange with Kohli.
JOSH: Get your hundred, Virat
VIRAT: You’re obsessed with my milestones
JOSH: I know I am. I want you to get your hundred.
A couple of folks who are knowledgeable about cricket told me the exchange was just some clever banter from Josh, trying to put Kohli off his game. Sounds plausible.
Josh is amiable, likeable and funny. Behind the stumps, he delivers good verbal zingers at opposition batters and errant bowlers. He has an admirable social conscience. In 2021, he used his platform as a well-known sportsman to show solidarity with T&T women over the murder of Andrea Bharatt and the disappearance of other young women. He’s a good guy.
However, the whole vibe with Virat has felt off to me. And it’s not just that exchange. Josh hasn’t sounded like Kohli’s competitor. He’s sounded like his fan. At the time of the smiley banter, his two scores in the series were 2 and 13, average 7.5. Kohli’s place in cricket’s pantheon is assured. Josh’s place in the next West Indies’ test XI may not be.
India had embarrassed the West Indies in Dominica, a game in which Da Silva dropped Kohli off the bowling of Kemar Roach. How did Roach, toiling in Trinidad, feel about Josh of all people telling Kohli in the next match – in jest or not – that he wanted him to get a big score?
I’m not crazy about the photo-op either. Can you imagine Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey fanboying over England maestro Ben Stokes with a relative during the current Ashes series? Carey dismissed an inattentive Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s – an incident that caused the posh, besuited members of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC, which owns Lord’s) to behave like football terrace hooligans towards the Australian players. The Aussies were accused of not acting within the spirit of the game, but they didn’t take a backward step in defending Carey or the decision of their captain Pat Cummins not to withdraw the appeal.
You know that West Indies teams are doing badly when the opposition-affiliated media patronise them to death. Rohit’s men consider their opponents a soft touch, and are barely disguising it. The nice guys narrative is part of things. The cricket is one-sided, unexciting and uncompetitive. The bromance and the viral video gave the India media something interesting to write about. I’d prefer that they were writing about the Windies being tough bastards. Holding, Croft or Marshall wouldn’t have been caught dead trying to play this nice with the opposition.
Manchester United’s legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson loathed Arsene Wenger, his French counterpart at Arsenal, when Wenger made Arsenal the best team in English football. When Wenger and Arsenal declined, Ferguson started acting sweet towards him.
Mutual respect in sport is good. Footballers kick each other to pieces during games and swap shirts afterwards. NBA basketball players hug it out after a hard-fought playoff series, and it’s beautiful to see. With the exception of the last Lord’s test, cricket teams regularly get together and have a post-match beer.
Virat, though, played hard when things weren’t going India’s way. He didn’t want to be your friend. He’s had bad-tempered clashes with opposition batters over the years, and would probably have directed pure aggression at Josh if he was beating up on India.
It’d be unfair to make this about one player. However Da Silva, a senior player and captain of the A team that toured Bangladesh recently, is one of those expected to set the tone on team culture. I didn’t like seeing him audition for Mister Congeniality with opponents who are remorselessly crushing his team.
The author is a former columnist for Wisden Cricket Monthly.
