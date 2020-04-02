Journal of a recalcitrant minority

Jan 14, 2020
Today started badly. I got into another argument with the doubles man by Medford Gas Station for not putting enough channa in my doubles again. He always does that. I swear I will start going for Debe doubles if he does it one more time. These doubles men act like you’ll cry if one morning they disappear or something.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to playing Carnival this year. This will be my first time, and my friends Sheldon and Kevin say it’s great. I hope I get the chance to wine on lots of women. Kevin said Carnival Tuesday is so packed with hot women on the road you can’t walk six feet without one breathing down your neck, which sounds awesome!
There is some kind of flu outbreak in China and my editor wants me to write about it. I always get stuck with crappy stories. The World Health Organisation (WHO) today has said that based on data from China this disease started because some idiot ate a rat or a bat or a cat or whatever. And that there is no evidence that it can be transmitted from person to person. And it’s not like the ruling Chinese Communist Party would lie about something like that.
Jan 17, 2020
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States have announced that travellers from Wuhan, the city in China, where this disease originated to the United States will undergo entry screening at US airports. Americans love to Panic for no reason.
On a more serious note, I informed the Medford doubles man that I shall no longer be patronising his doubles shed due to his policy of being stingy with the channa.
Jan 30, 2020
Shocking news! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gonna leave the Royal family!
Oh yeah, and the World Health Organisation has declared this coronavirus thing an official Global Public Health Emergency. Whatever that means. It turns out the Chinese Communist Party may have not been entirely truthful about the coronavirus after all. I feel nervous. I hope Meghan and Harry make it.
Jan 30, 2020 (yes the same day)
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said that coronavirus won’t stop Carnival. Hurray! The Minister of Health has said that the Government is well prepared and has everything under control. Just like they did with the seabridge crisis and the Petrotrin Refinery sale.
Feb 2, 2020
I picked up my uncle Eddy at the airport this morning. He flew in from the UK for Carnival. It was great to see Uncle Eddy after so long even if he kept coughing all over the inside of my car. People from England are so weird, Uncle Eddy kept asking me if I had hand wipes. Only girls keep hand wipes on them. Anyways I told him he was lucky he wasn’t flying in from China because Terrance Deyalsingh has imposed a travel ban for travellers from there. Uncle Eddy asked me if that won’t affect Carnival, and I had to remind him that only Trinis come home for Carnival, not real tourists.
I need to go to the grocery to get some toilet paper. But that’s a hassle I’ll wait till next month. I have enough. It’s not like we’re Venezuela.
Feb 18, 2020
I read in the Sunday Express today Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh saying, “The flu is killing more people than the coronavirus but the world is panicking over the coronavirus.” I think he’s right. People are panicking for no reason. I think I’ll go ahead and book that cruise for my grandmother before I go on my river lime.
Feb 24, 2020
Jouvert was bess! I met this hot girl from Italy and real wine up on she! She was so hot I didn’t mind that she kept sneezing on me!
March 5, 2020
I ran into Opposition Senator Anita Haynes at Rituals this morning. She asked me if I got her press release. She’s kinda hot so I told her no and then pretended to listen. Both Tim Gopeesingh and Wade Mark tried to debate COVID-19 in Parliament and in the Senate respectively but were each denied by the speaker. More importantly, she didn’t want to go lime with me in Double R.
March 6, 2020
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was made a member of the Royal Court of Ghana today. Ghana seems like a nice place, I think I may visit. In fact, for some reason, Expedia has lots of cheap flights everywhere now. My friend Ian said he got a killer deal for a return trip to Miami.
March 13, 2020
T&T has so far registered its second case of COVID-19. The public is being asked to wash hands regularly and keep six feet away from each other. The Prime Minister was asked in Parliament by Dr Roodal Moonilal if he should have self quarantined after returning from recent trips to Ghana and Guyana. The Prime Minister responded by saying, “Madam Speaker the logic of that statement is that we should shut down Trinidad and Tobago. And we shall take no such advice.”
April 3, 2020
It is now five days into the national shutdown. My hands are numb from the constant use of hand wipes. I have no toilet paper. Stuart and Gary are fighting over who can jog or not CNC news staff are singing in videos. The Prime Minister is letting my Indian grandmother write his daily press conference speeches. It feels like the world has gone insane. To keep my sanity I am watching a documentary about a redneck country singer from Oklahoma who owns tigers. But most depressing of all, I have not eaten doubles in a week.
To future generations reading this journal. Treat the doubles man right. You’ll miss them when they are gone!