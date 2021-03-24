This month has seen the world marking the first anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, a year dominated by its ravages. To cheer me up, someone sent me the full text of A Journal of the Plague Year, published in 1722 by the English writer Daniel Defoe (best known for Robinson Crusoe, which may or may not have been set in Tobago).
This remarkable book is about the “visitation” of the bubonic plague in London in 1665, the last major outbreak of this terrible disease in England. It purports to be the actual journal of a “citizen who continued all the while in London”, but this was just a literary device. In fact, Defoe (who was a little boy in 1665) wrote a historical novel. It may have been based on actual diaries by his uncle, but the book is not a contemporary or eye-witness account; it’s a fictional work which contains a great deal of research by Defoe, writing nearly 60 years after the event.
The bubonic plague (Yersinia pestis, to give it its scientific name) was transmitted by the bites of infected fleas, which were carried around the world by rats and other animals, including humans. This mode of transmission wasn’t then known, but Defoe understood very clearly that it was incredibly contagious; he thought it was spread by the breath, sweat and “fumes” of a sick person—who might not even know he was infected—coming into contact with someone. Only quarantine and isolation could protect you.
Though some infected people did recover, it was extremely lethal, for people of all ages, including the very young. Defoe estimated, based on careful research into the “Bills of Mortality” (records of burials), that some ten per cent of London’s population at the start of the outbreak died. To put that into perspective, think of 140,000 deaths in T&T in one year.
The Journal gives an immensely detailed account of how the plague spread through the parishes and districts of the city, how people responded, and the social and economic effects on the city. Like Covid-19, its ravages were especially terrible among the poor. They couldn’t simply leave town, as most wealthy, aristocratic and upper-middle-class folks did, fleeing to the countryside. They lived in congested neighbourhoods and crowded lodgings where isolation was impossible, and they were often what we’ve come to call “frontline workers”, out on the streets or in the markets by necessity. So, as Defoe puts it, the plague “found more to prey upon” among them.
Defoe portrayed many harrowing scenes in the stricken city: “shrieks of women and children at the windows and doors” of infected households were heard everywhere. The “dead carts” roamed the streets, with the cart men (who died in droves) intoning “Bring out your dead”. Great pits were dug in the church yards for mass burials; no mourners were permitted, there were no coffins, and the corpses were flung unceremoniously into the pit.
At its peak, in August and early September 1665, the plague was even more lethal than earlier; few infected people survived and many died within two or three days of infection. Then it began to wane at the end of September and into October.
Many got reckless, opened their shops, went out into the streets and freely mingled. This premature relaxing of caution, Defoe observes, led to many unnecessary deaths of people who had shut themselves up at the peak of the outbreak. By December, however, the plague had significantly abated and the city began to return to its populous and bustling self.
Reading this remarkable book, published nearly 300 years ago, certainly provides some historical perspective on our current situation.
