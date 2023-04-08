What do skiing, friendship with Taylor Swift, a $1 bill, and Gwyneth Paltrow all have in common? This is a trick question of course since these things would not ordinarily even belong in the same sentence. And yet, in another example of the truly bizarre times we live in, ‘ordinary’ went out the window last week. Or, should I say, out the courtroom.
On Thursday, a Utah jury ruled in Paltrow’s favour by finding her not liable for a 2016 ski collision with Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist. Even Judge Judy could not have made up some of the defining moments of the hearing. Paltrow summed up the ridiculousness of the case when she lamented that the allegation at the time cost her a “half-a-day of skiing”. Even Sanderson’s lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, got in on the spectacle. After asking Paltrow her height, VanOrman expressed jealousy for having to wear four-inch heels just to make it to 5’ 5”. In her cross-examination of Paltrow, VanOrman asked if the actress was “good friends with Taylor Swift”. Paltrow eventually won her counterclaim of $1.
As much as the overall court hearing seemed nonsensical, the proceedings reveal much bigger issues at stake that are relevant to our own judicial system. Besides the obvious issue of more important matters that the judicial system must attend to, three others in particular need to be considered to improve the functioning of our judicial system and ensure it works for, not against, us.
When the state is sued and loses, it is taxpayers who indirectly lose the most. In the spirit of Easter that is upon us, I could provide a litany of instances where the State has had to pay millions of dollars in legal fees and settlements, millions that could have otherwise been better spent on social welfare programs or infrastructure. Just last year, it was alleged that close to one billion dollars was paid out by the PNM Government for legal services between September 2015 and January 2022. Before this, then-AG Faris Al-Rawi directed attention to the People’s Partnership Government which also, allegedly, spent $1 billion in legal fees during their five years in office. Confirmed numbers released by Al-Rawi in 2021 would reveal that legal fees during the PP administration amounted to $494.8 million. The PNM administration during 2015-2021 was not that far behind, with legal fees amounting to $410.5 million. While our politicians throw proverbial rocks at each other’s glass houses, it is we the public who are caught in the line of fire. As more millions go into the pockets of attorneys, the inadvertent abuse of the justice system continues to disproportionally affect the people who rely on government assistance the most.
During the trial, Sanderson’s lead counsel, Bob Sykes, repeatedly referred to himself as “just a country lawyer”, as if to downplay his professionalism in relation to Paltrow’s team of specialist attorneys. His attempt at humor only served to undermine the lack of seriousness given to a civil lawsuit. The entire spectacle of the Utah ski trial is not unlike the bizarre ruling of the Naipaul-Coolman case which required the State to pay approximately $20 million to nine men. The State’s failure to file a defence was attributed to a missing file. Just like the X-files, the truth - about the missing document in the Attorney-General’s office that mysteriously showed up after news of it being misplaced went public - is out there, somewhere. Local memes likened the case of the missing file to the endearing but awkward Sesame Street magician The Amazing Mumford. Humour aside, I wonder if we truly realize that through legal incompetence, a missing file has cost the State, and us, $20 million. Like Paltrow’s case that was played out on television, the missing file seems to belong to the realm of fiction. Unfortunately, it is very much fact and another symptom of legal incompetence.
A strain on resources
Sanderson did not do himself any favours when it was revealed that on the day of the collision, he sent an email with the subject line: “I'm famous”. Just as he saw an opportunity for the extortion of monetary compensation from his alleged incident with a celebrity, so do we at times either fail to grasp the severity of allegations on our judicial system. Last year, Magistrate Duane Murray advised police officers to properly investigate reports of domestic abuse allegations before bringing charges before the courts. Murray dismissed the case aimed at a man for breaching a protection order obtained by the mother of his child. To relieve the burden on what I assume to be an overwhelmed judicial system, both citizens and the police service must act responsibly when making reports and filing charges. With an estimated net worth of US$200 million, Paltrow could have settled the dispute out of court but deliberately took it to trial to prove her innocence, all for a $1 counterclaim. I imagine that just as there would have been serious civil cases for the Utah judge to oversee, there are many people in T&T who have more pressing matters before our magistrates’ courts but are kept back because of ill-advised reports and charges.
Paltrow’s last words to Sanderson upon leaving the courtroom after winning her $1 countersuit was “I wish you well”. Social media rightfully called out the entire farce of the trial which was best encapsulated by Paltrow’s words. Beyond the humour, however, are real issues that may not affect the wealthy in our society, but carry significant consequences for the ‘general’ public and how they are unevenly affected by an inefficient judicial system.