July 27, the dreams deferred

Jill-Ann Teague-Weekes was an employee in the library at what was the Government Information Services Limited when the Report of the Commission of Enquiry into the insurrection which took place in Trinidad and Tobago on July 27, 1990, was laid in the House of Representatives.
Headed by Barbarian jurist Sir David Simmonds, the Commission was established on July 27, 2010, a few days more than two months after the five-party coalition known as the People’s Partnership had swept the polls in the general election. Its members included another eminent Barbadian politico-legal mind, Sir Richard “Johnny” Cheltenham, along with prominent Trinidad and Tobago citizens Dr Eastlyn McKenzie, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt and Dr Hafizool Ali Mohammed. They received their instruments of appointment on September 6, 2010.
Just for context, Sir David was the figure whose investigation into aspects of the serial allegations against then-government minister Jack Warner concerning his role and performance as FIFA vice-president led to his removal from the Cabinet of then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Sir Richard was the head of the Commission into the circumstances leading to the death in 1980 of the towering Guyanese historian and political activist Dr Walter Rodney. That commission concluded that Dr Rodney was murdered by operatives acting for and on behalf of the then-government in Guyana. This was in 2016. Just weeks ago, the government in Guyana took steps to honour the findings of that commission, and to rehabilitate the legacy, the life and works of Dr Rodney.
As referenced by articles in this newspaper yesterday, including a statement issued by President Paula-Mae Weekes, the people of Trinidad and Tobago continue to await anything resembling appropriate official responses to the assault on our democracy.
Ms Teague-Weekes’ spirits were lifted by declarations from the Commission which called for proper compensation to the relatives of the 24 persons who were killed on that day. Her father, Mervyn Teague, was one of them. He was the regular tape-recorder of parliamentary sittings for the Government Broadcasting Unit, and was at his desk in a room adjoining the Chamber when Muslimeen gunmen stormed the ramparts, with guns blazing.
The insurrectionists had simultaneously stormed the premises at then-Trinidad and Tobago Television and Radio Trinidad, and attempted similar activity at NBS Radio. Dominic Kalipersad, Dennis McComie and Gideon Hanoomansingh were among the dozens caught in that maelstrom. Their testimonials in yesterday’s Express tell part of the story of mental, psychological and emotional anguish still waiting to be healed, 31 years later.
Among its wide range of findings and recommendations, the Commission declared it “astonishing that Cabinet decisions of August 30, 1990, and January 10, 1991, did not appear to have been carried out”. But it concluded then, 20 years later, “the scope and the reach of those decisions were too limited”. It said, fundamentally, that “a more sensitive and comprehensive approach” was long since required, “to ensure that all innocent victims of the attempted coup are identified, acknowledged and receive restorative justice”. It called for the establishment of “a small, special unit” to ferret out and investigate credible information concerning all innocent victims. It said investigators should categorise the victims, those who died, others who were injured but might have made a complete recovery, those who received any compensation, and others who did not.
It called on the government to fix a limit for such compensation, and after submission to Cabinet, the unit should be authorised to make appropriate awards, according to respective categories of persons so assessed.
Among those singled out for special and differential treatment, the Commission listed citizen Wendell Eversley and former government minister and political operative Mervyn Assam. Eversley, who was among those in the public gallery in the Parliament, was released sometime on July 28, while Assam was released days later on August 1.
Over and above these and other similar recommendations, the Commission declared that July 27 “should be commemorated as a Day of National Significance. Not a holiday, but a time for reflection. The media and religious organisations should be encouraged to reflect the significance of the day, in appropriate ways”. It said a pamphlet on the significance of this day should be commissioned for use in schools, while “an impressive monument” should be erected near the Red House, on which the names of those who died should be inscribed.
Equally critical, one recommendation called for amendments to the law regarding the establishment of commissions of enquiry. This because the two highest figures in the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen’s command structure, Imam Yasin Abu Bakr and Bilaal Abdullah, refused to testify. Abu Bakr went back on his word that he would testify, saying at the time the entire world should know what led to his actions, while Abdullah was said to have been domiciled in the People’s Republic of China when the hearings were being conducted.
The Commission held that Abu Bakr had lied to his members when he encouraged as many of them to gather at the Mucurapo mosque on July 27. He said it was because of the visit of “a prince”.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist