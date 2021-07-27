July 27, the dreams deferred

The artist LeRoy Clarke stood as a majestic figure above the mediocrity he so railed against through his paintings, poetry, essays, lectures and conversations. He refused to be defined by others, set his own value, named his own price and claimed his own crowns.

He stood proud in his African-ness and was self-made to the point of inventing his own language by obeahing the word. Out of the fragments of a spiritual, also the title of his first exhibition, he distilled a philosophy grounded in indigenous imagery.