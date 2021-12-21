Just another lull in the prison chronicles

The Noises have been toned down, the promises and the recriminations have been suspended, and the deadly attacks on prison officers—well, we await the coming of a new chapter.

Such attacks “border on terrorism”, the National Security Minster declared when he spoke at the funeral of Nigel Jones on December 7. He was the officer killed as he stood waiting for a taxi on a stand in Siparia the previous week. It was the minister’s second such engagement in as many days, the previous one being the funeral in Sangre Grande of ­officer ­Trevor Serrette.