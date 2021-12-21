Just another lull in the prison chronicles

The Noises have been toned down, the promises and the recriminations have been suspended, and the deadly attacks on prison officers—well, we await the coming of a new chapter.
Such attacks “border on terrorism”, the National Security Minster declared when he spoke at the funeral of Nigel Jones on December 7. He was the officer killed as he stood waiting for a taxi on a stand in Siparia the previous week. It was the minister’s second such engagement in as many days, the previous one being the funeral in Sangre Grande of officer Trevor Serrette.
He was officer 26, and Jones, 27, in the growing list of those in that arm of the protective services who had been taken out over the last 30 years. They were number 14 and 15, respectively, in the last decade. A third officer was shot at in El Dorado, but he has lived to tell his tale. Thus far.
Side by side with the reporting of the Serrette funeral in one newspaper on December 7 was a story of the National Security Minister’s comments from a radio interview. He told listeners about information coming to him that some prison officers are to blame for the attacks. The preacher at that funeral, Catholic Fr Mathew Ragbir, told his audience that we as a society have been “missing the mark”. Disunity among us is somehow to blame, the report quoted him as saying.
At the Jones funeral, held in front of what is the grand stand at the Irwin Park Savannah on High Street in Siparia the following day, Evangelical Pastor Wilma Kelly was electrifying. Jones was, and his wife and young daughter remain members of her congregation. Based in Guapo, her church is called “The Way of Holiness”. For more than 25 years, she has been conducting a prison ministry as part of her outreach programmes. She knows some things about how the system works.
She told her audience that day of what she called the “promises, promises and promises” by the authorities to address the conditions which contribute to the continuing lethal attacks on the officers. It was her considered view that nothing was being done. With Minister Hinds in a front-row seat, just feet away from where she was thundering, he appeared uncomfortable with what he was hearing. She said the ultimate decision-makers were paying “only lip service” to address the real problems inside the prison walls.
“Lives have been threatened,” she carried on. “Lives have been lost. People have lost their marriages. People are scared of doing what’s right,” she said. But “enough is enough”. She said the minister had “inherited some stuff” on this account, assurance that he was not in her firing line. She left it open, as to whether she had confidence that he could fix this problem.
After the murder of officer Serrette on November 26, and before the Jones murder three days later, word had got out that this was prison-gang-inspired activity. The plan as told was that it would be “13 before Christmas”. A straight-shooting Defence Force officer foiled the third attempt, against the officer in El Dorado. It sent up the national fear-metre, with crossed fingers taking many in the population through the current period.
It has been a long-held truism that conditions inside the country’s penal system contribute to the making of hardened criminals, perhaps more than what obtains on the outside. Using the moment to press its case for reform of those conditions, the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights issued a release on December 2 calling renewed attention here. The agency pointed to what it called “the persistent allegations of abuse of prisoners by prison officers”.
It said there was a lack of “any monitoring system to ensure prisoners’ living conditions meet minimum human rights standards”. It descried conditions in the remand prison as horrific, and declared the State should “hang its head in shame”. It said such conditions would fail any health and safety test. It said international human rights bodies who were made privy to these and other related findings were “shocked and horrified” at what they were presented with.
It called on Minister Hinds to allow for independent monitoring of the country’s prison conditions, and to verify the treatment of prisoners. What’s worse, the CCHR said, the position of Inspector of Prisons has been vacant for the better part of the last three years.
The State’s position, clearly put, is that it would not be dictated to by those who have broken the law, and who must pay their price for that.
Much remains to be taken on board, however, from the findings and the advocacy of the CCHR. Towards a more humane society also, we have other work to do. We must earnestly unpack the contents of a T&T Country Report, from a 2020 survey conducted for the IDB, among “individuals deprived of Liberty”. More on that later.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist