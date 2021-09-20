Mixed week at Guardian Media regarding Nicki Minaj. There was Jason Williams’ viral monologue, and then the frightful doxxing, abuse and cyberbullying of reporter Sharlene Rampersad by Minaj and her stans. I want to talk about Jason.
The Minaj-à-trois – Nicki and the testicles – was a godsend for the new host of The Morning Brew. Under scrutiny because he was a PNM candidate in last year’s general election, the brewhaha allowed JW to show precisely why he was hired. And none of the venerated American broadcasters at bigger outlets than CNC3 met the moment as adroitly as he did.
The Internet – except the MAGA part which never met a far-fetched claim it didn’t like – gave him and T&T plenty of love. “LOVE this guy”, gushed George Conway, husband of Kellyanne, on Twitter. JW’s reference to the cousin’s friend’s “flat tyre” caused much mirth. Guardian Media’s managing director Brandon Khan probably allowed himself a satisfied smile.
Disclosure. I was Editor-in-Chief of the T&T Guardian, left in 2016, and know many on the news team. I’m on good terms with folks there, but have no real contact with the organisation these days. I don’t know Jason or Brandon personally, and didn’t seek the view of either. I watched the programme, and relied on what’s already in the public record from Jason, for whom GM did a full-court press on his unveiling. I wanted an unfiltered view of the hire.
Under its long-tenured former host, the smart and hard-working Hema Ramkissoon, the show established an identity as helping to set the news agenda, with cascading content throughout the day. JW isn’t the hire I’d have made to keep it in that lane. The way I see it, Khan and his senior editorial team wanted a strategic pivot – away from a pure news programme to one that has more everyman topics and is more entertaining.
My read is that they want to add to their core audience – decision makers, business and political leaders – a more diverse and younger viewership; and have more cross-platform, social media conversation pieces. To be more of a conversation starter. For that, JW could prove an astute choice.
They could argue that agenda-setting comes in different forms. The segment ‘Get Something and Pave’, which spotlights big potholes, is effective. In one edition I watched, a longstanding crater got patched the day after Jason showed it to his viewers.
Still, the publicity blitz around JW’s arrival showed that GM understood that they were making a trade-off in perceived editorial equidistance. The UNC’s concern over a former political candidate hosting a news programme is legitimate.
They were careful to say that they’d boycott only TMB, but that’s not how I’d have played it. The pressure is on JW to project fairness. Call his bluff. Engage, then judge. The Opposition’s decision isn’t irrational. I don’t fault the principle. I just question whether it’s smart.
A political past isn’t necessarily disqualifying. Anyone who’s heard Mariano Browne dinging the PNM government on i95.5 can attest to that. In hiring two former ministers from both sides as columnists when I managed the Guardian newsroom, I wanted them to be engaging, not necessarily neutral. I did ask them to be bold in holding their side to account.
But that was op-ed. The real problem with Jason’s hire is that he’s fronting CNC3’s premier news show outside of the flagship evening news. Perception matters more here. It would be less of an issue if he fronted a live-audience current affairs show. And no, Anil Roberts on TV analysing Olympics competition isn’t comparable.
Technically, JW is an excellent broadcaster – smooth and fearless, and comfortable with or without an autocue.
Experience helps. He’s got a ton of it in studio and on stage, plus confidence to burn. He’s a pro.
He sounds authentic and unscripted, but the downside of that is that his questions sometimes aren’t tight enough.
They’re easy on the ear and conversational, but part of me is thinking, “get to the point, dude”.
He doesn’t pretend to be what he’s not. In a February 2020 chat with Joel Villafana on the popular Cup of Joe show, the “Palance” artiste said his strengths were entertainment and humour. But he did namecheck Dominic Kalipersad as one of his influences.
Williams downplayed his political run, and said his return to TV was “the turning of a chapter”. That’s not the same as saying he won’t run for office again. I can see it happening.
He won 46 per cent of the vote, 7,240 of 15,771, in marginal Barataria-San Juan; losing to Saddam Hussein by only 1,060 votes. You don’t easily walk away from a political start like that. Dr Rowley has fought his last general election, and the new leader (if the PNM wins in 2025), holds out the possibility of a cabinet of generational change. JW likely won’t want to miss that train in 2025.
And therein lies the problem. One of my Guardian op-ed hires didn’t seem terribly keen on throwing punches, but eschewing duffing those in charge served him well politically, with a return to the fold. Some will never be convinced of JW’s independence unless he takes some government scalps on his show.
We shouldn’t underestimate his ability or willingness to hold government feet to the fire. GM have to back their choice and strategic instincts. In time, the audience will judge whether he’s fair.
Meantime, enjoy his meeting the Minaj moment. Brilliantly.
The author is a media consultant, and former broadcaster and journalist.