Kamla’s bump back

IT cannot yet be considered a full-fledged bounce back, but the results from the December 2 local government elections have proved enticing enough to have created something of an encouraging bump in the fortunes of the Leader of the Opposition.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been seen by many as a spent force, holding on to a dream that has all but vanished. Nine years ago, she had enjoyed a mystifying romp to the top. She first became political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) in January 2010, ousting Basdeo Panday from that perch, the founder of the party, the so-called Silver Fox, regarded until then to be the supreme leader of the forces at his command. He could, basically, do no wrong.
A half a decade before that he had ceded the leadership of the party to Winston Dookeran, but grabbed it back without apology, saying famously later that leadership is not a gift to be bestowed on anyone. It had to be earned.
Against all presumed odds, Persad-Bissessar, who in 2007 had left a election rally stunned, but a sympathetic figure after an address in which she recounted tales of having been scorned, used and abused by those she looked up to, made the calculation that would dramatically alter the country’s political history.
She captured the UNC political leadership, then made light work of perceived challenges in also assuming the position of leader of the opposition a month later. Three months after that, almost out of nowhere, the then prime minister, Patrick Manning, called general elections two years too soon, and went down literally in a blaze of opposition fire, commanded by Mrs KPB. This, remember, was mere months after Mr Manning had hosted the world on T&T’s shores, with the staging of two gatherings of international leaders, the Summit of the Americas and then the Commonwealth Heads of Government. He was seen as unbeatable, unstoppable. But Kamla was his undoing, unbelievably. She became the country’s first female prime minister.
Between then and December 2, 2019, however, she lost every electoral contest, one after another. Local government elections twice, her coalition partner in Tobago lost, both a general and then a THA election. The rest of her People’s Partnership crumbled under acrimony and claims of mismanagement, poor leadership and absence of fidelity to the ideals of coalition politics.
In the intervening period after the PNM’s return to office and to government, everything, including the kitchen sink was thrown at Mrs KPB. Her administration has been accused of everything from incompetence to high crimes and misdemeanours. The threat of jail for perceived “misbehaviour in office” remain alive among a sizeable portion of the electorate, planted there and nurtured incessantly by the team now in office, perpetuated by its supporters and an array of otherwise hostile forces.
But the results of the December 2 poll mark the beginning of a different narrative, a story about resilience. Campaigning constantly, non-stop since after the last general election in 2015, Mrs KPB effectively brushed aside challenges to her position as UNC leader and as Leader of the Opposition. The party’s campaign for last week’s election was demonstrably underfunded. It paled significantly in comparison with that of the party in power. She was seen as expendable and unworthy of financial investment of the sort that might make a difference.
She didn’t seem to be overly affected. The morning after would have provided definite cause for reconsideration among the crowd who would have already ruled her out. The party in power went into the elections with the scales in its favour. It enjoyed the benefit of an 8-6 split among the corporations. It banked on holding on to one, in Sangre Grande, and on capturing another, in Siparia. Well, Mrs KPB led the recapture of the one, and the retention of the other. Three districts in the San Fernando City Corporation changed hands, from Red to Yellow. One observation from the red force holds to the consolation that those were part of the yellow shirt heartland anyway. But the fact is they were captured by the red force in 2016. Why did they not remain that way in 2019 is the real question.
The number crunchers and the trend-spotters gaze upon other results and notice that shifts in at least three constituencies are real possibilities. In Moruga-Tableland, in La Horquetta-Talparo and in Toco-Sangre Grande, the sand appears to be shifting, they say.
Kamla Persad-Bissessar appears to have orchestrated the creation of new energy for herself and her forces. She has demonstrated the wherewithal to continue to lead. She has bought a ticket for re-engagement with the party financiers. They would have been among the first to wake up the morning after, chastened by what they saw before them, and begun a reappraisal of their own.