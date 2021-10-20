Was there really ever any doubt about the determination of Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar to turn Trinidad and Tobago into a hotbed of chaos, confusion and bacchanal?
Had there been any such doubt, it was dispelled when, on the basis of pure groundless and inane suppositions, she enlisted the media in the awkward task of nationally diffusing her call for our President, Paula-Mae Weekes, to be impeached and removed from office.
But at that nefarious news conference she not only spewed a demented deluge of irrational bile against Her Excellency and her office, she took the opportunity to recite her tiresome mantra calling for the resignation of the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Chief Justice and any other high official her desperate mind could think up.
The Opposition Leader wants the President to vacate office by an inconceivable parliamentary vote because she cannot be privy to confidential communication in which, by law, Her Excellency is required to engage the Prime Minister, whomsoever he or she might be.
She wants to know what was said in confidence and is childishly peeved that nobody has come forward to whisper anything credible in her eager ears.
So, Mrs Persad-Bissessar has set out on a mission to entangle the holders of the two highest offices in the land in a web of conspiracy theories that focus on the flavour of the month.
It involves the Commissioner of Police, the Police Service Commission, judicial rulings and the UNC’s accusation of collusion between the President, the Prime Minister and several other office holders to subvert the process of appointing a new Commissioner for the Police Service.
The Opposition Leader has been unable to come up with any sane reason for her flimsy and disrespectful inferences and accusations.
So, a muddled mind makes it okay to parade a panoply of ifs, perhapses and maybes to conclude that proper governance in Trinidad and Tobago needs to be destroyed and confusion be allowed to reign.
Both President Weekes and Prime Minister Rowley have categorically denied that there was anything untoward or secretive about their communications, given their constitutional right to officially communicate with each other in the national interest and as they see fit.
As to be expected, this has quickly gone into one UNC ear and out the other. They are now demanding accountability, the go-to 21st-century catchword that desperate and untrustworthy politicians use whenever they are deprived of sitting at the table where confidentiality and trust are absolutely essential.
And the UNC is counting on its insane and inane rantings to gain traction, particularly among those members of the national community who court a cynicism and distrust toward politics—a cynicism and distrust that the UNC itself spawned by its own relentless misgovernance and abuse of public office when it was in office.
Prime Minister Rowley has not only seen the UNC’s latest spurt of “hogwash” for what it is, he also identifies it as an attempt by the UNC leader and her party to throw a number of large “red herrings” in the way of the judicial deliverance the population must obtain where the UNC’s well-documented malfeasance is concerned.
Says Dr Rowley: “All this rah-rah and janjhat by the Opposition Leader has nothing to do with any Commissioner and Commission, because their policy was made known to this country.
“The Opposition Leader in Trinidad and Tobago is trying to create as much confusion and as much doubt—especially on the legal side—because she is mortally afraid of the progress this Government has been making with respect to fighting white-collar crime. That is the long and short of the whole story.”
The Prime Minister adds: “Right now, the Opposition Leader is desperate and fearful of any successful outcome with respect to white-collar crime. So, you attack the judge, the Judiciary, the Chief Justice, the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, and in that scenario people who have questions to answer before the court will somehow escape, because you mash-up the country. The President resigns and this one or the other resigns, and with all these vacancies there you will move in.
“The Opposition Leader has taken no step to contain, constrain or to identify the criminals within her ranks.”
—The author is a veteran journalist.