Kamla’s statement ill-advised

THE Leader of the Opposition stepped way over the line last Saturday in a media release in which she sought to make comparisons between the current situation regarding last Wednesday’s failed mass vaccine roll-out, and the 1990 attempted coup.
For the benefit of those who were not around along with those who may have been too young and may not yet have sufficiently been acquainted with that event, there was no people’s uprising in July 1990. This was a massive misadventure by the leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen and some 114 of his band of followers, who sought to avenge what he the leader said were provocations of the State against the people.
In the face of considerable destruction, particularly in the capital city, looting and burning, and the loss of at least 24 innocent lives, combined with the assault on the Parliament building and the commandeering of the country’s then only television station, this exercise collapsed against the weight of a lack of popular support.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar is no political novice. She is an experienced politician who has been in the political arena for four decades. She knows way better than to attempt to draw any parallels between that and the current frustrations including the failed mass vaccine roll out last Wednesday. As such she cannot plead innocence to the charge of dog-whistling in using the term “civil unrest”. At best, it was an ill-advised comment. It has rightly brought swift, sharp criticism upon her head. But it has had the effect of distracting those in the hierarchy of her own party, several of whom have been forced to spend the past several days mopping up after her.
There are any number of angles from which the former prime minister could have taken issue with what the country witnessed in the flop that was the walk-in vaccine experience. But it was a dangerous and irresponsible overreach, even to suggest that anything about it should lead to a people’s uprising, on the scale to which she avers. By her own words, she is the one who appears to be “planting and watering” such seeds of civil unrest as her conjecture allows. She must now reflect on the troubling irresponsibility of such an utterance.
Lest she has forgotten, the country is currently under a state of emergency. A measure of public rights and freedoms have been conditionally curtailed, in the broader interest of public health, and the obligation of the authorities to preserve lives and livelihoods. While the political system still allows great latitude for free speech, this ought not to be abused such that it be seen to be stoking understandable anxieties among the population.
She has rightly reiterated the widespread frustrations of all kinds, among the population in the current environment in the wake of the fight against the virus. There is, nevertheless, no evidence of simmering civil unrest. This was not what led to the failed insurgency in 1990. By her issuance of this warning, however, Mrs Persad-Bissessar now stands accused of calling forth the very phenomena she purports to be warning against.