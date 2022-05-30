The conversation around energy in Trinidad and Tobago is dominated by its rich hydrocarbon resources—from what we pay at the fuel pump, to how our homes and office buildings are powered. But to be fair to the players in the energy sector, renewable energy is a significant part of their planning around this country’s energy future. The questions would be around scope and speed—are they moving far enough, fast enough? Who’s measuring? Who’s mapping the journey, and who’s driving the bus?
We should get some answers at the Energy Chamber of T&T’s Energy Conference, which starts today. It makes a welcome return to in-person attendance after the pandemic. There’s going to be much reporting and analysis of the conference in the coming days. Participants need to give us clear signposts and targets on the development of sustainable energy in this country.
The word from Dax Driver, President and CEO of the Energy Chamber, is encouraging.
“The energy industry in Trinidad and Tobago is keenly aware that if the sector is to have a sustainable future, it is necessary to reduce the carbon intensity of operations and final products. Renewable energy has a central role to play in this process”, Driver told me in response to a text inquiry.
The Chamber’s strategic intent is published in its six-point plan for gas production. Expect, over the next few days, to hear them nudging the Government on investment opportunities for energy companies. And expect the companies themselves to tell us more about how they plan to build skills in the renewable sector.
So where are we now on sustainable? The Government and energy company partners are planning to start what they’ve described as the biggest solar electricity project in the Caribbean, named Project Lara. The sites for facilities with large-scale deployment of photovoltaic panels will be in two places…Brechin Castle, near the Point Lisas Industrial Estate; and Orange Grove, near Trincity.
Energy Minister Stuart Young told me on May 15 when I asked him about T&T’s sustainable energy plans that, “government is in the process of finalising the negotiations with respect to Project Lara”.
The project’s primary mover is Lightsource BP–a large-scale solar developer in which British Petroleum (BP) has a significant stake–and it’s backed by BPTT and Shell. Lara is “expected to bring 112.2 Megawatts (MW) of power to the grid”, Young said. That’s ten per cent of T&T’s total energy output.
The timetable on Lara’s unveiling appears to have slipped. According to a February 2022 news brief on the Energy Chamber’s website, the agreements had originally been scheduled to be “finalised, settled, signed and executed” by the end of that month, with the project expected to start in 2023. We can expect Young to provide an update on the project schedule.
We shouldn’t make too much of the slippage, or too little of the proportion of the energy output that it would cater to. As a long-awaited pivot to alternative sources of energy, Lara is significant. One-tenth of the output as a first step is a big deal. However, what we need to hear, beyond Lara, is the end target of sustainable’s share of power generation, and a timetable for T&T getting there.
Global research and development of solar energy has been proceeding at speed. While it’ll be great when Project Lara is up and running and others like it also start, homeowners don’t need to depend on the State for solutions. The technology is at a place where they can make the leap to sustainability by themselves.
Huawei, the China-headquartered technology company whose findings on post-pandemic use of the Internet were recently quoted in this space, reached out to me to offer an exclusive briefing on their sustainable energy R&D. In a field led by Google, Huawei claims third place among global companies in sustainable technology R&D.
Walking me through the tech in a video conference call from the company’s regional office in Panama City, Victor Saldaña, PV (photovoltaic) Solutions Manager for Central America and the Caribbean, said that half of their 200,000 employees worldwide work in R&D, and sustainable solutions are a big part of that.
China’s tech advance here may surprise some people. But as Elon Musk, CEO of car giant Tesla noted on Sunday (on Twitter, naturally), “few seem to realise that China is leading the world in renewable energy generation and electric vehicles”. He added: “whatever you may think of China, this is simply a fact.”
That last part refers to the paradox of China being the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, but a global leader on sustainable technology manufacturing and R&D. Huawei is one of their main thrusters in this area.
“Globally, we already (produce) 208 Gigawatts”, Saldaña told me. That’s 208,000 MW. Lara, remember, is projected to be 112.2 MW.
In his presentation, he scaled up the tech–through small homes at which off-grid energy supply could be controlled by a smartphone, to offices, to large buildings and industrial estates, to solar farms such as those visualised by Lara. He made clear that they didn’t build solar panels, but said they had the generation and storage technology–such as inverters–to reduce dependence on the grid or break free from it.
Saldaña was open about plans to pitch their tech to the T&T Government. The sustainable energy conversation is well advanced. It’s about time. Keep it going, energy conference.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com