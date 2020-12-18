Keep up Covid-19 guard

The pandemic is not over, not by a long shot, so we cannot afford to let our guard down or let our masks slip. This is the message, if not in her exact words, being sent by medical practitioner Dr Sonia Browne, who is also the St Philip North Member of Parliament.
She has issued some cautionary words at a time when news of the delivery of the vaccine is causing many to be hopeful about the recovery process from what is clearly a most dreaded virus.
It is accepted the world over that speedy acceptance of the science has allowed some countries to recover from the impact of the virus by limiting its spread. Clear protocols, and their enforcement, have made the essential difference.
Some countries are good examples of timely action taken in conjunction with clear expert medical advice. Others prove the harm caused by slack or careless adherence to what should have been done. In the latter cases, the dangerous spike in cases is now causing considerable concern to political and health authorities in those countries. The United Kingdom and the United States are worrying examples of what may happen if there is not widespread application of simple protocols like wearing masks at all times.
Dr Browne’s cautionary words are very important. On the cusp of wrestling this monster to the ground, there must be a targeted public relations programme aimed not only at informing about how to keep the virus at bay, but also on the need for majority acceptance of the vaccine.
Some who should know better can be heard raising their heads above the parapet and claiming that vaccination is a problem, and that one should be wary of this quickly-approved medicine. Ironically, in times past, the dreaded polio disease was kept at bay by mass immunisation of children by nurses who went to the schools and administered the vaccine.
The physical deformity that can arise from an attack of polio was a major incentive to acceptance of the anti-polio vaccine. Perhaps we were more accepting of authority in those days. But Covid-19 is worse. It can actually cause death, and the evidence is clear that it is a painful way to die.
The Cayman Islands’ authorities have just shown how seriously they take the virus. A young visiting couple who breached the protocols and interacted with a local group were jailed for four months.
True, it seems to have been a deliberate case of breach, but it throws into new perspective the proposed seven-day removal from the streets of ZR drivers and their vehicles when they breach protocols.
We hope it will not be necessary to imprison anyone here to drive home how seriously we should all regard this threat of the virus, even if we are making spectacular progress globally in combating it.
Dr Browne’s warning is truly a word to the wise. Every single one of us must become wise. The national interest demands that we think of our neighbours, our country and ourselves at this time.
Acting in a selfish manner will allow the virus to defeat us. With everyone acting in concert with the advice of the scientists, the dreaded Covid-19 can and will be defeated.
United we stand, divided we fall!
—Barbados Nation