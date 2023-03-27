Obviously, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley must genuinely believe that most of the people in this country are either morons or blind “PNM till ah dead” supporters, or both.
There is no other explanation unless he suffers from some personality disorder.
Last Thursday at a news conference, he came out boasting that “without fear of contradiction there is no attack on the DPP by the Government or the Prime Minister”. Our Prime Minister is without doubt our own Donald Trump!
One day after the DPP went publicly and claimed that his Office was so critically understaffed that the criminal justice system was on the brink of collapse, the Prime Minister, most inappropriately, at a public PNM political meeting launched an attack, as Mr Manning would say, “like a raging bull”. He lambasted the DPP for having wasted $45 million taxpayers’ dollars on rent for a building complete with outfitted offices that the DPP “never step foot in”.
Then, he flippantly blamed “one Special Branch Officer” for submitting a report claiming that the rented building had serious security concerns for the DPP and his staff. At the news conference, he sought to clarify and amplify this asinine comment, by another one, stating the obvious, “Special Branch does not create the law or even common sense in the country.”
What is common sense, is that if anyone, from the most common man in the streets to big business to the Government wants to rent an apartment, a commercial building, a farm or anything, the potential tenant will firstly ensure that the property suits the needs including any security concerns and whether or not there would be the need for agreed structural changes. In the case of the Government’s leases the requirements are even more onerous on a potential landlord or at least supposed to be.
At $600,000 per month for three years and proceeding to outfit for another $21 million, one would have thought that basic common sense and common practice would have prevailed. Not so here! The contract was obviously executed first, followed by a further expenditure of $21 million to outfit same.
Then lo and behold, it appears the required Special Branch report on security issues was undertaken afterwards and submitted while the landlord and the outfitter were already banking! But make no mistake, this is not the typical incompetence of the Government or the Attorney General and/or the Cabinet. This is nothing short of scandalous and reeks of corruption. One can only hope that this potential exposé did not prompt the news conference and the PM’s wild tirade. As the saying goes, “he take front before front take he”!
In the PM’s attempt to obfuscate the premature execution of the lease, like a deranged man, goes blaming the very Chief Justice, the Police and the people for allowing criminals of all hue and cry to be freely roaming the land. And, as if in wonderland he helplessly blurts out—“This is Trinidad and Tobago at work”. He should have continued and say, “and I am the Prime Minister”!
And, what about the Honourable Attorney General? The PM hardly completed the implication that the DPP was grossly, if not criminally reckless with $45 million of taxpayers’ monies, the AG, in typical fashion, in a rush to eagerly please his political master, threw all caution to the wind and indecently publicly denounced Mr Gaspard’s complaints as “an unsatisfactory explanation for the under performance of the DPP” .Imagine this tainted AG making such an accusation!
And, then, the next one-- the Honourable Chief Justice- not to be outdone, and equally eager to please, stampedes his way in and jumps in completing a picture of a careless, lackadaisical and incompetent DPP.
But, now what has happened? The Prime Minister, characteristically in keeping with what passes for leadership makes an abrupt about turn and overnight sings praises to the DPP labelling him an “intelligent” man and hypocritically claims respect for the “Independence of the Office of the DPP.
And, of course, in true Trumpian style, now claims after two weeks, that he “never attacked him or his Office”! And, all this is done with the same AG in the audience close up. It is no wonder the AG was shielded by the PM from answering questions from the media. And, the Chief Justice presumably watching virtually, just like how justice is now dispensed in this country, being lectured on the abject lethargy of the judiciary by the head of the Executive.
Senior Counsel Roger Gaspard has both a duty and responsibility to come clean with the public. He must answer all the serious allegations publicly directed against him by the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice. And if, for some reason the DPP is of the view that he does not owe the country any explanation, he surely owes one to his staff who, in an unprecedented move, braved the blazing mid-day sun in their lawyerly attire and marched to the AG’s Office to demand an apology and simultaneously showing support and solidarity with him.