By Theodore Lewis
I have the urge to nominate our boy Kevin Baldeosingh to replace Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia as the head of the World Health Organisation, and to be in charge of stemming the onslaught of Covid-19 across the globe, and especially here in the Caribbean, with emphasis on our country. But if that wish comes true it would trigger nothing short of the end of civilisation, because vaccine programmes would end, and Covid-19 would run free, ravaging communities especially where there is poverty—like in Africa and India.
Kevin is our Kyrie Irving, the basketball player who refuses the vaccine.
I would like to bring readers up to date on what Baldeosingh has written that causes me to respond to him. It is one thing to say we have anti-vaxxers here, and that freedom allows us to tolerate them; but when that person has an outlet such as a daily newspaper, his word is given special untoward credence.
Think of it this way—can this country really support the notion of a parang singer, or a calypsonian, singing anti-vax lyrics, extolling the virtues of civil disobedience regarding vaccinations?
We tolerated Wayne Kublalsingh’s antics because they were in democratic tradition—peaceful protest. But that is not what Kevin Baldeosingh has been engaged in.
I have become used to reading Mr Baldeosingh’s articles, not taking him too seriously. But with Covid-19 joke is joke.
In an October 6 piece that appeared in the St Vincent Times, among other papers in the region, he wrote a piece titled “Why I am not vaccinated”. He wrote, “I am not vaccinated against Covid-19 and do not intend to take any of the existing vaccines.” His first reason was “medical”. He explained: “I am under 70 years of age, have no comorbidities, am not obese, and can run one mile in under nine minutes…thus, the vaccine does not benefit me.”
Then, he retorted, “If I do catch Covid-19, the odds of me dying are virtually nil; and for hospitalisation, extremely low.”
He then moved from the personal to the communal, offering a looney descant under the pretentious head “epidemiological” as follows: “In all previous pandemics, two principles have applied—protect the sick and vulnerable and carry on as normal (ie, no lockdowns of any sort).”
“All” pandemics, Kevin? You really mean that you could come before this country with the claim that you have grasp spanning all pandemics?
At this point in the narrative, I realised that this could only be parody, a sick joke, and I wonder about this because, often, Kevin is presented to the citizenry as a serious journalist.
He goes on in the piece that it is known that “even vaccinated people can infect others” and thus “my taking the vaccine does not protect anyone else”.
Then he offers the following: “Anyone who wishes to avoid catching Covid-19 can do so by staying away from others”.
Throughout this whole pandemic, and across my whole life, which spans more than seven decades, I have never heard more tata.
His finale was as follows: “Everyone has their own reasons for taking or not taking the Covid-19 vaccine. That should be their choice.”
In a second piece published in the Express of November 20, titled “Is this really a pandemic of the unvaccinated?” he wrote that the Ministry of Health is telling the public that this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And he asks “How do they know?”
Well, here is how they know Kevin. A recent study in England titled “Deaths involving Covid-19 by vaccination status, England: deaths occurring between January 1 and October 31, 2021 found that “Over the whole period (January 1 to October 31, 2021), the age-adjusted risk of deaths involving Covid-19 was 96 per cent lower in people who had received a second dose at least 21 days ago compared with unvaccinated people.”
The unvaccinated people in the study were 28 times more likely to die than the vaccinated.
In the United States, recent statistics show that 99.5 per cent of all the people dying from Covid-19 are unvaccinated.
I have always wondered about Kevin Baldeosingh, who is given wide exposure by the main newspapers in the country, as to whether he wishes to be taken seriously. There always seems to be some outlandish colouration to what he says, that allows one to pass him off, and to think that maybe he just has a zany sense of humour, and may have been envious of John Agitation and now wants to succeed him.
But John Agitation did not wear a comedic mask. Tonnerre, he was a frankoment comedian. He embodied comedy, and for decades delighted us.
But Kevin is not a comedian, or he would display comedic timing.
People are dying across the globe, such that in India to which we here looked early on for vaccines. We saw the tragedy of makeshift village crematoriums, funeral pyres everywhere, as humble people hastily and sadly, had to say goodbye to loved ones—in the plural.
Covid-19 transcends race in this country. That may be one of the saving graces of this dastardly disease. It is no respecter of race or class. It is an equal-opportunity disease, taking our lives randomly at rates unimagined. We have to display common sense and civic consciousness, by taking the vaccines, wearing masks, and looking out for one another.