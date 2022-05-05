Kicksin’ in the Senate

Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine brought a private motion to the Senate, which asked that Government table in Parliament, within six months, a comprehensive policy framework that would guide stakeholders on how Government intended to navigate the tightness in the foreign exchange market, to overcome the downside risks in the medium and long term.
In the context of economic development, what the senator was asking was for the Government to publicly articulate its strategic plan, including objectives, policies and strategies to modify the current economic model such that the country could create the higher-risk exports and earn the necessary foreign exchange, bearing in mind that the petroleum resource was depleting, the remainder was expensive to produce and the net-zero 2050 agreement would make the use of the resource as a carbon fuel obsolete.
The motion was rejected by the Senate, which even voted against separate amendments proposed to the motion by Senator Deonarine and also by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell. Senator Deonarine’s proposed amendment was to remove the words comprehensive and downside risks, which was rejected by all the Government senators, while the other senators voted for the amendment. Minister Mitchell’s amendment proposed that the Government give a statement in Parliament in six months about how it plans to address the forex situation. The 15 Government senators voted for this amendment, and all of the others against. In these tied votes, the President voted for the status quo and the original motion stayed as is.
When the final vote on the original motion was taken, there was a tie for the third time and again the President voted with the Government for the status quo, so defeating the motion. Yet, before the vote was taken, Minister Brian Manning gave a statement in which he said that there was a draft manufacturing policy 2021-2025 and a non-energy manufacturing export strategic plan 2020-2025 among the initiatives that the Government was currently exploring to address the forex challenges in T&T—which, to my mind, is in large part what the diversification of the economy should be about and in fact what Senator Deonarine was asking the Government to produce within six months in her defeated motion.
It is interesting to note that on its return to office in 2020 this Government’s manifesto promised that its diversification plan would be about building new and globally competitive export companies. Thus it would harness local talent and capacity to stimulate and develop other industries and sectors, including manufacturing for domestic consumption and export, export of energy services, aluminium and steel products, chemicals, agriculture, financial services, ship building and repair, tourism, food and beverages. Two years later, we are faced with a refusal by the same Government to present to the Parliament how it intended to address the deteriorating forex situation, given the depletion of the petroleum resource and its impending obsolescence as a fuel and, instead, says it has draft manufacturing policies that are being considered, decades after we recognised that we have to diversify our economy!
The strategies that Government intended to use to get these off the ground included the provision of tax credits for job creation and exports in all non-energy sectors, reduction of tax rates by five per cent for significant exporters, soft loans for SMEs, waive income for start-up SMEs less than three years old, increase financial support by grants and soft loans for farmers, agri-processors and creative and cultural industries.
The pandemic would have delayed the implementation of some of these incentives, but the question still remains, whether simply incentives will indeed encourage the current private sector, rigidly set in their ways, to address the higher-risk export market? Moreso, should it be left to serendipity by those Government thinks should be involved, instead of creating an innovation system along the lines of the Triple Helix?
This brings me to the latest discussion among some economists and others whether it is desirable in the interest of efficient and effective economic development to have our Government bound by specific rules, for example, as the governments of Jamaica and the Bahamas are now under? I have no problem with a fiscal council, which is simply an advisory body to the Government on its financial policies, etc, and has no authority to impose its recommendations on the Government.
I do not think, though, that in an economy like ours that is faced with a declining source of forex income that it depends almost solely upon to survive, and needs to adapt and diversify its economy into exports into an uncertain and unpredictable market, that such an economy can be controlled by static rules that a priori bind the Government.
Note also that even Norway’s government is being advised by its Fiscal Policy Committee to consider changing the rule which limits the amount of its SWF money it can use to fund its annual budget as Norway becomes more dependent on oil money to finance its public spending, as well as fears that the SWF could suffer a slump in value. The recommendation is that a cash-flow approach (instead of the static rule) be used to guide spending from the fund.
Still, these rules have to be passed in Parliament if they are to be binding by the same government they intend to constrict. Surely given the “kicksin’” we just witnessed in the Senate, these rules can only come into effect if we really mess up badly; and to get external help from, say, the IMF, we have to agree to certain conditions, rules.
—Author Mary King is a former government minister.