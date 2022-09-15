“I can’t bear this bloody thing,” said the newly minted Charles III, signing a visitors’ book in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. He was frustrated by a leaking fountain pen, not the business of kingship. But at 73, his new job won’t come easy.
Charles I lost his head in 1649. Charles III is head of state in 15 realms, but looks set to lose some. Having a foreign monarch now looks a bit weird. But the tide flows slowly.
A quick chat on Tuesday with Michelle O’Niell, Northern Ireland’s first minister designate, passed graciously. But O’Niell’s republican party, Sinn Féin, remains pledged to break with the UK.
Charles’ well-loved great uncle Lord Mountbatten was killed by an IRA (Irish Republican Army) bomb in 1979. For those who love omens, an “incredible” fireball zipped over Northern Ireland on Wednesday night.
On his home turf, King Charles has made a fair start. A YouGov poll says 63 per cent expect him to be a “good king”—up from 32 per cent in May.
Barbados last year took the fast track. A vote by both Houses of Parliament rebranded the respected governor-general Dame Sandra Mason as president last November. Nothing else changed.
But one opposition senator stormed out, complaining there was no provision for voting “No” to Dame Sandra.
Any adjustments to the Barbados constitution come later. Mia Mottley appointed a constitutional review commission in June.
Oddly enough, their Caribbean Premier League team, Barbados Tridents, changed its name to Barbados Royals in July last year.
Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, told Britain’s Prince William in March, “We’re moving on...in short order.” But with their constitution, order can’t be short.
Legislation must be drafted. Then there’s a three-month wait before it is debated, and a further three months before Parliament votes. After another two to six months, there’s a referendum.
Back in January, Holness set up a Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, headed by former attorney general Marlene Malahoo-Forte. She says the process starts next year.
There’s still ambivalence in Jamaica. Opinion polls now show 56 per cent support for a republic—up from 44 per cent ten years ago. That is a clear majority, but not overwhelming. One in four still want the monarchy.
Jamaica’s former prime minister, PJ Patterson, regrets not seeing the switch through in the 1990s. The devil was in the details. Opposition leader Edward Seaga agreed in principle. But Patterson wanted the president chosen by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament sitting together. Seaga wanted two-thirds of each house sitting separately. The opposition appoints eight of Jamaica’s 21 senators, so that would have given them veto power.
Bahamian Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called for a republic the day after the queen’s death. He needs a three-quarters majority in Parliament, then a referendum. He has 32 of the 39 seats, but Bahamian voters love to give governments a kick.
Belize tabled legislation for a People’s Constitutional Commission in July. The Prime Minister, John Briceño, said last Friday that it would deliberate all options. That does not sound like quick-fire change.
A day later, Antigua’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, said he too wanted a referendum, within three years. Antigua requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, then two-thirds in a referendum. That should be doable—though Antiguans voted to retain the Privy Council in 2018.
Oddly enough, Browne broke the news through Britain’s ITV television channel, not the Antiguan media—or a formal announcement in Parliament.
St Vincent’s 2009 referendum bunched dumping the Queen with other proposals; 56 per cent voted “No”. In July this year, Ralph Gonsalves suggested a new single-issue referendum, but only if it had opposition support.
His party won 50.3 per cent of the poll at the last election. He will not willingly take risks.
And the others? St Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, said on Monday: “This is not a discussion we can have at this time.”
Grenada and St Kitts-Nevis, in June and August this year, elected fresh-faced new governments. Neither of the winning party manifestos mentioned the monarchy.
And the big, white Commonwealth realms? Canada requires consent from all ten provinces. Australia’s growing republicans lost a 1999 referendum by ten per cent. New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, has not “sensed an appetite” for change.
Oddly, almost the first Commonwealth country to switch by referendum was apartheid South Africa, in 1960; Afrikaner republicans won a whites-only poll with just 52 per cent.
And the UK? New Prime Minister Liz Truss was a strident 19-year-old republican. She talks different now. But YouGov reports monarchists falling off from 84 per cent of over-65s to just 40 per cent of those aged 18 to 24.
If anyone votes for him to go, King Charles will, like his mother, aim to depart in friendship. So it’s sad to see a streak of spitefulness in some republicans. Gabby, an older-generation calypsonian who is cultural ambassador for Barbados, greeted the Queen’s death with “Good Riddance to Rubbish”. A part-Trini academic in New York tweeted as she died: “May her pain be excruciating.”
The late Queen is blamed for historic crimes years, sometimes centuries, before the start of her reign.
From the new South Africa, Nelson Mandela as president forged an easy, first-names relationship. That’s perhaps a more productive model.
• Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.
• Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.