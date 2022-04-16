King Dollar’s Guns

Democracies are dynamic; tyrannies monotonous. With differing views, ideas and attitudes, free societies are often disunited and difficult to manage; but with a gun permanently pointed at the people, despots crush variety and achieve that suffocating sameness disguised as stability.
For over 60 years, starting in the ’60s, the western world has been ravaged by what became known as culture wars: “conflict between groups, especially liberal and conservative, that have different cultural ideals, beliefs, or philosophies”. Social, ideological and political differences created cracks in almost every western nation. Consensus on any issue seemed impossible. Until Russia invaded Ukraine.
Historian Yuval Noah Harari says, “If Vladimir Putin had waited a few more years, just done nothing, there is a good chance that Europe and the United States would have self-destructed from their internal conflict and culture wars. He has united them and given them a chance to save themselves.”
It is felt this unity will endure because the western illusion that it is perennially wealthy, safe and powerful has now been shaken. An “evil” has surfaced again, suggests Daniel Henninger in The Wall Street Journal. In a lucid column in the Financial Times, Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Canada, of Ukrainian descent, points to “moments in history when the great struggle between freedom and tyranny comes down to one fight, in one place, waged for all humanity. In 1863, that place was Gettysburg. In 1940, it was the skies above Britain. Today, it is Kyiv”. The courageous Ukrainians are fighting for themselves and “for us all. Their courage has renewed our confidence that democracies can actually win”.
Indeed, as I said six weeks ago, “the muscularity of the western world” has returned. By freezing a large part of Moscow’s $643 billion of foreign currency reserves, the West has effectively declared financial war on Russia. This is the weaponisation of finance led by the powerful US dollar and supported by other western currencies. “Full-on shock and awe,” says Juan Zarate, who helped devise US-applied financial sanctions over the years, “an unplugging of the Russian financial and commercial system”. Bringing out the guns.
It is the “omnipresence of the US dollar”, the major instrument for global trade and financial transactions that gives western nations the great advantage and unifying muscle. “America’s capital markets are the deepest in the world, and US Treasury bonds act as a backstop to the global financial system.” Financial institutions, central banks and companies would have great difficulty in functioning without access to the US dollar and the American financial system. When you add the euro, sterling, the yen and the Swiss franc, you get an idea of the power of western sanctions against Russia. “In the interconnected global economy, no country is sanction-proof,” says the Canadian Vice President.
Importantly, the sanctions signal “a historic shift” in western foreign policy. For five decades, European leaders have criticised the influence of the US currency. Putin’s invasion has jolted them into a recognition of reality.
They have now worked closely together in a revitalised transatlantic alliance. “Unprecedented in the history of the European Union,” says one EU official. Led by the dollar, collective western weaponry has been “unlocked”.
It also raises questions. Is globalisation with interlocking economies and borderless trade and finance, once seen as bringing ideologically polarised nations together, now “a new battleground”? Megan Greene, senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and chief economist at Kroll, observes, “The dollar doomsayers” have returned, claiming countries wanting to avoid Russia’s fate would now seek to diversify away from the US currency. Acknowledging there is “a certain logic” to that, Greene says “the reality is the dollar can’t be avoided and will remain the dominant currency in trading and transactions”.
As she points out, central banks have long been diversifying their foreign exchange reserves, with the dollar’s share declining from 71 per cent in 2000 to 59 per cent in 2021. But this is still three times second-placed euro. And while one quarter of former dollar reserves flowed into renminbi, three-quarters went into smaller economies like Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Korea and Sweden—countries that are all part of the sanctions against Russia. Given strengthened western solidarity, any future serious split among these allies is hardly likely. Besides, all these currencies are ultimately protected by US dollar swap lines, a back-stop in an emergency to “provide foreign central banks with the capacity to deliver US dollar funding to institutions in their jurisdictions”. King Dollar, the protector.
As far as China’s renminbi is concerned, emerging as a global reserve currency would require full convertibility and an open capital account. The renminbi is not convertible outside the country and Beijing maintains capital controls which, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman agrees, constitute “one main reason the renminbi isn’t going to rival the dollar as a global currency for the foreseeable future”.
The weaponisation of finance introduces the most potent sanctions thus far. President Joe Biden calls it “a new economic statecraft, sapping Russian strength, its ability to replenish its military, and project power”. King Dollar’s guns are activated against tyranny.