Knives out for the Baroness?

Moves are afoot to dump British-Dominican attorney Baroness Patricia Scotland as Commonwealth Secretary General after only one term in office. By most accounts, her opponents include Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson.
All her predecessors served two four-year terms, or longer. Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal of Guyana was in office for 15 years, from 1975 to 1990.
But on Tuesday this week, Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta nominated his defence minister Monica Juma for the job.
Commonwealth Heads of Government will vote at their next meeting. They were supposed to meet in Rwanda’s capital Kigali in June 2020, but that was held over because of Covid. No new date has been fixed, but there’s talk of October, or maybe March next year.
Stand by for a few months of nasty diplomatic jockeying. Traditionally, there was a consensus candidate. But last time ’round, in 2015, the fight went low and dirty.
Patricia Scotland’s main rival was Sir Ronald Sanders, a Guyanese-born Antiguan, “Sonny” Ramphal’s son-in-law.
Supporters of each candidate traded corruption allegations in the international media. Sanders was probably sunk by a well-timed story in Britain’s Daily Telegraph, published a few days ahead of the vote. With 12 of the Commonwealth’s 54 members, Caricom can sometimes swing the contest. In 2015, the Caribbean vote was split. Barbados and Dominica backed the Baroness. Antigua and others pushed for Sir Ronald. From T&T, Kamla Persad-Bissessar proposed Bhoe Tewarie—but won no support, and in any case lost T&T’s September election the month before the Commonwealth vote.
Which way will the Caribbean jump this time? Will Antigua—currently Caricom chair—forgive the Baroness for beating Sir Ronald in 2015?
Now 66, Patricia Scotland has lived in England since she was two years old. From a family of 12 children, her school’s initial careers advice was to train as a supermarket supervisor.
Instead, she became a high-flying lawyer. She was the first black woman to be appointed silk, or Queen’s Counsel, and at 35 the youngest person of either sex to reach that rank in more than two centuries.
She was given a seat in the House of Lords by Tony Blair in 1997 as Baroness Scotland, with responsibilities including Britain’s relations with the Caribbean. She was appointed Attorney General by another Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, ten years later.
But with Boris Johnson’s Conservative government now firmly in office, her face does not fit.
The Daily Mail’s online edition quotes a well-placed Commonwealth diplomat: “This is frankly bizarre and a bit amateurish... It is common knowledge that there is a quid pro quo [Latin for stitch-up] between the UK and Kenya on this candidacy.” In the past, the Mail and its sister papers have been no friends to Patricia Scotland. She has been repeatedly pilloried as “Baroness Shameless” or “Baroness Brazen”.
Her sins? In 2009, she employed a housekeeper from the Pacific island of Tonga, who had produced faked documents claiming the right to work in Britain—and then sold her story to the Mail on Sunday newspaper for £95,000 (around TT$900,000).
The Commonwealth job comes with a luxurious six-floor house in the ultra-prestigious London district of Mayfair. Under its lease, it must be renovated every eight years. An upgrade was in progress when she started work—but the cost was reportedly upped by £73,000, close to TT$700,000. The headline-grabber was TT$2,300 to buy and install a toilet seat.
Boris Johnson’s government would be unwise to make a big issue of that. He recently spent a sum reportedly around TT$1.9 million from various sources on renovations for his Downing Street apartment. That was way over his annual TT$280,000 allowance. It included wallpaper at close to TT$8,000 per roll, and a TT$90,000 living room couch.
Baroness Scotland has also lost friends through human rights lobbying. In 2019, she pressed the Sultan of Brunei—a Commonwealth member—to revoke a new law which threatened death by stoning for those found guilty of gay sex or male-female adultery.
By all accounts, the big Commonwealth job comes with an attractive package. The annual salary was reported as TT$1.5 million when Baroness Scotland started work, plus a nice pension, healthcare, a chauffeur, and use of the Mayfair house. All of that, and privileged access to Queen Elizabeth, the Head of the Commonwealth.
That’s a long way from how most Commonwealth citizens live. Bhoe missed out on a good thing.
But the Commonwealth also does real work. There’s no over-riding Big Cause—though there should be, in this era of climate crisis. But there’s plenty of un-glamorous technical cooperation. It’s useful enough to attract some countries which were never British colonies—ex-Belgian Rwanda, host to the next Heads meeting, and ex-Portuguese Mozambique.
The Commonwealth has more than five times the population of the EU—though it falls way behind the EU in cohesion and focus. More than half of its population is in India, but 32 of its members are small states, with fewer than 1.5 million people. Its 12-member Caricom contingent has potential leverage, assisted by a Caribbean-origin Secretary General. It would be a waste to squander that pulling power with a row over toilet seats.
—Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain