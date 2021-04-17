Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine

‘a travesty’: Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine

We are accustomed to hearing many negative things about our medical practitioners in the public health system, our nurses, but I have a different story.

I come to praise our nurses, not to criticise and crucify them. As many know, I was recently involved in a very serious car accident. I was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where I had treatment and rehabilitative care. My surgery was, from all accounts, very successful. Being a UWI person, I am familiar with our standards and so I fully expected to receive excellent treatment from the doctors, most of whom are our UWI graduates. Further, it is only in the public health hospital that you have all of the top medical consultants/doctors in one place, many of whom also work individually in private hospitals. However, as it was the first time I had been treated in a T&T public hospital, and given the bad press, I did not know what to expect in terms of ward care and nursing. I should not have worried.

I have had surgery and treatment from hospitals all over the world—the US, UK, Europe, Cuba, etc—and I want to proclaim that the care I received here was excellent, certainly on par. I was both in the ICU and in the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Before some of you say that it is because I am known, etc, I can testify that while I was compromised physically, I was fully awake and alert throughout, and so I observed that every other person in my wards received the same good treatment. In fact, I was so reassured that I chose to stay at the POSGH until I was stable.

I also had the opportunity to listen to our hard-working nurses and nursing assistants. The ones I met were dedicated, caring, hard-working and well trained. They are smart and resourceful. They wanted the very best for their patients. I listened to their worries and dreams. Many wanted to do more. One nurse, who had 13 years’ experience, wanted to go back to school to do psychology, so that she could work with terminally ill cancer patients. She had worked with them as a nurse offering physical treatment and realised that there were few resources to comfort and counsel such persons in T&T. What compassion! Others had ideas about how to improve our health system.

These nursing professionals are giving their best in the most challenging circumstances.

Apart from the perennial shortage of resources, they have to persevere with extraordinary challenges like Covid-19 and natural disasters. For example, the 2018 earthquake devastated the new HDU space which was designed to accommodate ten patients, providing prime care. They were forced to move to a corner of the hospital, with inadequate facilities. There is no toilet nearby, so our nurses must trod along at all hours of the night and day to a different section to use toilet facilities.

This is not only difficult for them as employees, but also compromises the Unit since HDU must maintain a high patient-nurse ratio. In the time it takes to get there and back, there is one fewer pair of eyes and hands to provide care.

I was there when nursing staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the health system, causing panic. Yet, they continue along to ensure that the public health system does not collapse, despite their fears and worries. Many work without job security.

I do not wish to trivialise the complaints citizens have about our healthcare system. Indeed, there are many issues to resolve. But we should be able to divorce the structural issues from the medical professionals who work in these systems, many of whom are simply doing their best in not-so-good situations. I hope the State can do more to give them the tools they need, but I also wish that we, the public, would be more understanding and appreciative.

I left the POSGH with a profound sense of gratitude and admiration for Head Nurse Ria and her team from HDU, and those I met in the ICU.

Thank you to all of our nursing professionals. Thank you to my surgeon, Dr Narine, and his excellent team. Thank you also to the literally thousands of well-wishers for their prayers and positive vibes. This was a life-changing experience in more ways than one, and I/we are blessed.

Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine

is Dean, Faculty of Law, The UWI

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Yuh ever see Lara bat?

Yuh ever see Lara bat?

Yuh ever see Lara bat?

See de ball like ah blur as it hits de boards?

See de flashing blade and exaggerated arc?

Prince of Town and Lord of Lords?

Forecasting T&T’s economic future

The recent utterances of an economist from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) about our economy (“dire straits”) had me scampering for a Lloyd Best quotation: “Palpably, we lack the pegs on which to hang ongoing events, and which would allow us to convert arbitrary detail into a systematic pattern, arithmetic into algebra, the specific into the general...

Falling into Daunte’s inferno

Falling into Daunte’s inferno

Daunte (pronounced Dante) Wright, aged 20, is the latest black man to be killed by a white police officer in the United States. The matter that first drew the attention of the police to him was minor.

Openness, antidote to fear

Openness, antidote to fear

The sudden passing of Senator Franklin Khan, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, has rattled the country.

Cabinet colleagues and friends who had spoken to him just hours before the news of his death broke yesterday morning described a man who seemed well and in good spirits

America Returns

America Returns

As he approaches his first 100 days in office, Joe Biden would have restored some globalism to the US presidency. Good. We can’t have a democratic super-power parochial and introverted, especially when totalitarian forces continue to threaten the free world.

Out with the old, in with the new

Out with the old, in with the new

There comes a time in the affairs of a nation—and such occurrences are rare, maybe once in a century—when events shaped by the actions of citizens or unleashed by the forces of nature create the conditions for change, sometimes radical change that otherwise would hardly be considered, far less adopted, but which, when measured by the degree of dislocation the nation faces if its leaders fail to act, may offer opportunities that guide us along a path we didn’t think existed.