La Brea as marginal?

Stephen McClashie shoots straight, without even trying. He is comfortable in his skin.

He appears not to be constrained by possible consequences of his matter of fact manner. He doesn’t stumble. As Minister of Labour, he is a member of the ill-fated National Tripartite Advisory Committee. He seems to think that the trade unions have a case for walking out on the body. He thinks they ought to feel confident that their participation should have an impact on government policy on related matters.