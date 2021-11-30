La Brea as marginal?

Stephen McClashie shoots straight, without even trying. He is comfortable in his skin.
He appears not to be constrained by possible consequences of his matter of fact manner. He doesn’t stumble. As Minister of Labour, he is a member of the ill-fated National Tripartite Advisory Committee. He seems to think that the trade unions have a case for walking out on the body. He thinks they ought to feel confident that their participation should have an impact on government policy on related matters.
It is the agenda he is seeking to put in place for the development of what he calls “Sustainability” in his constituency that appears to matter most.
A lot of children go to school when they want, how they want, he says. He assumes a measure of blame, asking whether school teaching now is an “eat a food” as distinct from looking after the long-term interest of children, “discipline and all those things.”
Before the onset of Covid-19, his office had established six learning centres, equipped with laptops and other education devices. The pandemic and its impact intensified these efforts. “We got the supervision and the children came to centres and did the online classes. So what we did, we provided them with meals and stuff, as best we could, to put them in a space where they could forget home for the while, and focus on what was important.”
When it appeared that Covid was getting behind us, he and his team launched out on another project, to use those same facilities as homework centres. This is his big idea. With the National Gas Company (NGC) as a partner, four of the schools were targeted for the establishment of STEM training. Discussions were ongoing at the time of our meeting “to make it a reality.”
With activities such as shipbuilding and ship-repair complexes coming, here is his big question. “Where are we going to get those people to man those facilities? Where are we going to get the future generations, or the future groups of children coming out of school to find employment in those areas?
“Are we going to set up ourselves again, like an LNG, or a TGU and stuff, to create the physical infrastructure but everybody comes from Barrackpore, Penal, Princes Town and Port of Spain?”
He calls that spinning top in mud. It will do nothing to address the persistent underlying problems across the constituency. “Poverty, lack of jobs, lack of opportunity.” With a workforce of 3,500 persons in substantive trade and professional employment, he says there is great room for the operations of a slew of ancillary, supporting activities. “Food, car wash, laundry, small contracting and so on.”
Much of this aspiration rests on what he calls “the quality of output we have from our people” going through primary into secondary, into tertiary, or into technical.
He steps calmly, collectedly, onto ground where many a brave one will fear to tread.
“And there is this thing in Trinidad and Tobago, and I’ll say it here, where people of a certain ilk seem to be always pushed into the soft things, like literature and geography and history and that kind of thing, and therefore we are not seen as scientists and stuff, and therefore you want to inculcate that into those young black men and women, very early in their lives let them know that with a little work and a little conditioning, we could actually help them.”
He keeps hammering the imperative of education towards productive purpose. There are plans for an NESC training centre in Palo Seco, and one in Vessigny, in collaboration with TOFCO. One of them currently involves a teacher working with children in Standards 3 and 4. “We’ve been talking to NESC also. There is a complex in Vessigny, and there was one in Palo Seco. In this area they close the institution because NESC was offering programmes where they would bring in people and develop them, people who would not have had much formal education, develop them through a journey management system and pay them stipends, and so on. When money started to get tight, they cut the stipend, so half the people went away. Because now is eat ah food. If I spend a year in school and I get the money so I could pay, but now I can’t get the money.”
He remains tethered to the social realities of the people he now represents. 17- and 18-year-olds “with children to mind.”
The most critical variable is this, however. “The industry has to come. Because if it doesn’t, then it would represent to the people of La Brea another failure by the Government. Therefore, it makes it difficult in five years to come and create the same narrative you did five years ago, that you going to bring jobs, etc. So La Brea is really, if we are not careful, heading to marginal. Because at some point in time, the “PNM till I dead” people, dying, and the youth now asking, what is in it for me.”
—Andy Johnson a veteran journalist