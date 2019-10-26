LAMP OF LIGHT

In our beautiful country where we celebrate our diversity freely and joyfully, today we celebrate light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over gloom. Happy Divali Trinidad and Tobago.
As a child I learned that Divali was in honour of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi when deyas were lit on the darkest night of the year. Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of prosperity. As an adult I discovered that Divali is celebrated is many places around the world, not only by Hindus, and celebrated in different ways and for different reasons.
Former American President Barack Obama participated in Divali celebrations at the White House during his tenure. Apparently, Prince Charles has been celebrating Divali since 2009. This year Trafalgar Square in London is one of the venues for celebration. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has also joined Divali celebrations. Divali is celebrated in Kenya, South Africa, Mauritius, Australia and many other countries. Perhaps the reason for the broadening impact of the celebration is because it reminds us of universal truths which are common to all religions.
The Jains, who are not Hindus celebrate this day as the day when the founder of Jainism attained enlightenment. Sikhs celebrate the freedom of prisoners on this day. Their celebration is based on a historical event in 1619 when the Sikh guru Hargobind Sahib was freed from prison. He had refused to accept freedom unless those who had been imprisoned with him were also freed. His captors capitulated and freed him together with fifty two other prisoners. The foundation stone of the Golden Temple was laid in 1577 on Divali day.
In Nepal where many of the people are Buddhists, the day is called Tihar. It involves a house to house celebration which includes animals. It is celebrated in Thailand by lighting lamps made from banana leaves and lighting incense. The Japanese celebrate it by hanging lighted lanterns in trees.
In some parts of India and of the world the celebration lasts five days, the last day being a celebration of sisters. Divali means different things in the Northern and Southern parts of India. In the North you are more likely to find that the celebrations commemorate the return from exile of Lord Rama and his wife Sita. In some parts of the South the commemoration is of Lord Krishna defeating an enemy and freeing 16,000 girls.
In some places it is celebrated quietly and prayerfully, in others it is celebrated noisily. In Varanasi in India the night is filled with the sound of fireworks and firecrackers.
Divali celebrations mean family gatherings, community celebrations and generosity as Hindus open their homes to friends, co-workers, and many others. In a way Divali begins the season of light for us all. The next religious celebration on the calendar is about the birth of Jesus Christ sometimes called the light of the world.
This year I had a new perspective on the celebration from my youngest nephew. Being of mixed race he takes his diversity very seriously. When he learned about Divali, he became “half-Diwalian”. Apparently he was corrected at school so he told his mother that he was now “half-Hindu”. He has identified about six “halves” so far.
To me, that represents the beauty and value of our nation which too often we take for granted. We do much more than tolerate different religions and traditions, we respect them and become invested culturally in them. There are not very many places in the world where this level of respect has evolved peacefully. Think of the Muslims imprisoned in China or the Kurds in the Middle East. We must not take our diversity and respect for one another lightly.
Divali is a difficult day for those who mourn. There are no celebrations. A few deyas may be lit inside but certainly there will be none on display. It is painful for those who are facing this day of celebration for the first time without a loved one. It cannot be easy. Light a light for him or her.
Families have traditions for religious celebrations such as these and to celebrate an event which generally brings joy without one member is heart-breaking. For those who can, try to reach out to those who grieve, share the light of your friendship and support with them. This Divali may be a mark of the first milestone of mourning in the year which follows such a loss.
Hinduism places great emphasis on honouring the earth for the many gifts we receive from it. Perhaps we can try to have an eco-friendly Divali this year where we try to avoid using plastics, where we clean up our celebratory spaces, where we remember that fireworks affect animals and where we carpool to visit others or to view the amazing creations in Central Trinidad. In so doing, we take a step towards keeping aflame the lamp of light, knowledge and peace. Shubh Divali Trinidad and Tobago.
Sophia K Chote SC is an Independent Senator.