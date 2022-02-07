For a time, there was a mistaken belief that the great Lata Mangeshkar was the most recorded singer in history. In the musical world, in India and in the diaspora that includes Trinidad and Guyana, there’s however no doubt about her legacy.
Lata died on Sunday in the Mumbai hospital to which she’d been admitted, sick with Covid-19. She was 92.
To many in Guyana during my childhood, Lata was a staple of their radio diet. At the height of her popularity and productivity, fewer people owned TVs than is now the case. In parts of the country, all folks had was the radio. And Lata and her beautiful voice were a major part of that.
So were her sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. And Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. You can’t separate the prolific playback singer from her contemporaries. I can’t separate Lata from Kishore, with whom she had many famous duets.
You know the scene in old Bollywood movies in which boy and girl flirt heavily in song, he moves in for a kiss, they come close and she twirls away at the last moment? Lata’s voice covered that of the shy tease, and the singing voice of the young man engaged in patient seduction was often Kishore’s. Her collaborations with Mohamed Rafi were mostly from earlier years.
The Indian film industry changed, and Lata adapted. In came Mithun Chakraborthy and his character Gunmaster G9, a knockoff of James Bond. Lata sang “Dil Tha Akela Akela” in Surakksha, and Kishore, Usha and Manna Dey also appeared on the soundtrack.
I didn’t consciously seek out the music of Lata and her contemporaries. My mother—a country girl from an old Dutch village named Goed Bananen Land (Good Banana Land) in the Canje River watershed in eastern Guyana—forbade us from changing the station when a Hindi language song came on.
A multiculturalist at heart, she took us to the cinema to see Bollywood classics such as Haathi Mere Saathi and Sholay. Bruce Lee would’ve been my choice. She lit deyas at Divali at our Georgetown home, even though she was Christian. Not ostentatiously so, and not as many as our friends the Sammys. A few, in cultural acknowledgement. This is who she is.
In our family dynamics, dad was the softie who you could push for ill-advised concessions; mom was the law and the sentencing magistrate. You did not mess with her. You couldn’t sit for a meal unless properly dressed, and you spoke “proper English”, as she described it. Top of her list of beyond-the-pale offences was the other c-word, the racially-charged one for people of Indian descent.
She never had to worry about any of us when it came to this, but she stopped talking to people who assumed that hers was a safe pair of ears. She couldn’t wield her influence or protect our sensibilities on the playground or in school, where cultural sensitivity can often be in short supply.
To our safe ears, some bredrin would make laughing references to a certain anatomical deficiency in otherwise attractive young women. It’s abundantly clear today that such broad generalisations have no backing.
As a young radio announcer in Guyana, I’d rub shoulders in the record library with Ayube Hamid (AH)—one of the most gorgeous voices ever to speak into a mic—as he picked out his Lata and Kishore selections.
AH did a range of shows featuring popular and classical songs from India, as well as western ones. The intro tune of his Indian Memory Album show was Rafi’s “Suhani Raat”, a haunting melody that makes me want to take the shirt off my back and give it away.
When I had to get up early for a show or news shift, I’d wake up to Richard B Mahase, and Hindi-language music. That was a piece of conventional wisdom in radio programming… the heavily Indo-Guyanese rural communities got up early, and they needed to be served.
Decades later, we’re still in our laagers. Lata Mangeshkar’s passing could have been an opportunity for all music stations in this country to clear blocs of their schedules and pay musical tribute to a culturally consequential artiste. It’s impossible to listen to all of the stations at once—but my sense is Lata was acknowledged on the stations dedicated to the play of Indian music, but barely to not at all on others.
The thinking of programme managers doesn’t seem to have evolved much. Generally, and with the exception of fusion tracks, radio playlists do not cross-thread Indian music with mainstream hit songs.
This separation has grown more pronounced as the number of stations has increased. Now a listener to a station that plays Indian songs doesn’t have to hear any other type of music. The admirably experimentative Machel Montano, Drupatee and others have provided openings, but many of the doors remain closed.
This is a general reminder of how far we haven’t come. In our lifetimes will we see Indo-X leaders of the governing and the main opposition parties in T&T and Guyana respectively; and Afro-X heads of their political opponents? Or will we continue to ring-fence things?
Lata Mangeshkar joins country and western pioneer Charley Pride, Manu Dibango of Soul Makossa fame, and jazz figurehead Ellis Marsalis as great musicians claimed by Covid-19 in the past couple of years. They could have one heck of an Indo-Afro collab up there.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com