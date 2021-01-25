So my brother David sings. In this Carnival season, my mind turns towards the place that was the womb of our Carnival and of the magical instrument of spirit and resistance, forged out of discarded material, before recycling became fashionable and indeed necessary.
There has always been a struggle to survive as pan man, as Laventillian. Always, from the days of Joe Talmana and the jamettes dem, putting a first class cut tail on Captain Baker, to the present time of eking out an existence in a society in which you must change your address to get any decent job.
It must be anguish to live in an area in which the magnificence of the views, mocks the almost unchanged infrastructure of centuries. In KAMBULE, as playwright, as I invoke the spirit of Joe Talmana, I say…
The barrack yards of Port of Spain
Still singing humanity’s bitter refrain.
From slavery Africans had won their
freedom
But their living conditions
Remain inhumane
AS the Egungun Pierrot, the Griot of the Kambule points towards the hills, none can dispute the truth of the poet’s lament.
But Laventille, here we come… again. The fires of warriorhood, of survival, lurk never too far below the surface. The violence, the gang warfare are exacerbated by the exploitation of poverty by the monied white collar criminals.
As long ago as 1935 calypsonian Tiger sang:
If a man has money today
People wouldn’t say he have cocobay
You can commit murder
And get off free
And live in the Governor’s company
But if you are poor
They will tell you true
That a dog is better than you.
In Laventille, it has been recognised, as Chalkdust, Dr Liverpool reminds us, that “synonymous with the rise of the steelband was the rise of the village badjohn, who, as it were represented the fighting spirit of his band or village. He appealed to the authorities by his uncouth and anti-social behaviour for improvements to his village‘s social conditions.” The decades of rejection and neglect have unfortunately turned these energies inwards, like a cancerous growth spreading tentacles destructively throughout the community. The police, either caring and committed or corrupt and murderous like Burroughs, clearly, cannot be the answer. So, if we coming to Laventille, what we coming with? It must be with a new, a different manifesto, one that will seek to achieve a transformation of both the human and physical environment.
Let me be clear, Laventille is not poor. The people are economically poor. The Carnival for which Laventille people fought in 1881, is now culturally appropriated and exploited to make a few rich. Costumes are imported from China. People pay for costumes with credit cards into foreign bank accounts. Lithe, light skinned bodies are separated from the masses by rope and burly black men. Plus ça change! Let us not forget the furore when Winston Peters, as Minister of Culture tried to stop the unpatriotic, corbeauesque practice of the importation of costumes. I have been to carnival in Miami and London, where our seamstresses and artisans from Trinidad and Tobago were employed to make costumes and harvest an income at these diaspora events that our Carnival has spawned.
In East Dry River, there are no monuments to those who created this festival…the madmen, panmen, calypsonians. The African presence is given no visibility or recognition. But, we have established a Chinatown... Thank goodness we now have the Emancipation Monument. But:
Gar feh lik me.
The Bajan gone ahead a we
They get rid ah Nelson,
While Columbus still dey wid we.
So, once again, Laventille here we come. Clearly, the area, the people, require the help of the Government in the development of the area. I feel hopeful at the talk of the cultural development and the statements that suggest that the people will not be moved from where their generational navel strings are buried. Like the kaisonian Bomber, I dare to dream.
In this pandemic, let us seize the time to make pan the centre for the economic and human development of Laventille. I think of cities like New Orleans, rich and famous because of their culture. Let us come to Laventille with a plan that sees the pan, as a centre of the development of the city that birthed it. I dare to envisage a great beautifully designed pan theatre at the tip top of the hill, the sun’s rays glinting off the metal; and, at night, the reflection of moonlight. I see street names changed to represent the names of the panmen and other Laventillians. I do not know how wide the intended development is geared to be. I am however, making the case for a holistic development focused on the transformation, not only of the entire East Dry River area, but of the people, in a process with a clear ideology of reimagining a positive sense of self amongst the people of East Dry River. I see the panyards being used as places for manhood training for our young African men. What a unique and historic legacy that would be for our country.
And what of the spirit of these people? I remember in 1970 when we invoked the spirit of Uriah Butler, the energy of Kwame Ture, Makandal Daaga… where on every block and step of the plannings, the low income housing, home to so many African people we talked and spread the word of a positive sense of a history of these people. In the 80s, despite the scorn of many, we formed the Emancipation movement and became the first country in the world to declare such a holiday.
More than a year ago, November 2019, Port of Spain was declared by UNESCO as a Creative City of Music. Well papa, it had real gran z’affaire for the launch, and after that, nothing.
I hope to see signs recognising the homes of the calypsonians, the Orisa yards that cocooned the pan. Some of those yards have been there for more than a hundred years. There is the Rada yard, on Belmont Valley Rd. whose founder was flogged under the anti-obeah legislation of 1868. The area has given us Clinton Bernard, the Carteys, Claudia Jones, Jason Griffith, Andrew Carr….to name only a very few. Scandal of scandals, there is still the non-recognition of Kwame Ture by the city. I see parks and steelband concerts. I go to Stratford on Avon, and there are always plays of the Bard being performed ... Why can’t we have Kambule, Rawle Gibbons’ Kaiso Dramas? Errol Hill’s and Zeno Constance’s plays on at regular intervals, with casts sourced from within the community ... I see signs with the area’s early name of Freetown being proudly resurrected. Freetown. The first area in Trinidad to be peopled by former enslaved Africans after the end of the trade in our African ancestors in 1807. Two streets of that first settlement of freed Africans, Maycock and Zampty have been so identified. The house on Maycock is in a state of dilapidation. Is there a chance that it can be restored as a heritage site?
I dream of seeing the economic wellbeing of a people secured by the recognition of the struggles, the resistance, the creativity of their ancestors. For such a development would impact, not only the people of Laventille but all Africans throughout the country and beyond.
Needless to say, this notion of redevelopment must also be mirrored by the necessary changes in our education system. I am hopeful. Sometimes dreams come true. Our ancestors are there waiting for recognition, visibility, libations of appeasement. I am hopeful. I understand that the project will come under the purview of the Housing Ministry. The present Housing Minister was previously a most successful culture minister. We know that she has the cultural sensitivity. The culture bearers are watching. The ancestors are waiting. And Pat Bishop, standing on top of the hill, wags that finger and cautions, “Don’t let them steal your view.”
Laventille - here we come. Again...