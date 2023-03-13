I agree with lawyer Dave Persad in his column in Monday’s Express (Page 14) that calypso is now in de cemetery. In fact, in a column in this newspaper on March 10, just a few days ago, I wrote that “What is clear here is that calypso as we knew it is dead.” So there was a qualification. I was not writing off calypso, per se. But calypso as we have known it. This country brims with opportunity for the creation of calypso. I believe it can rise, drawing on the lyrics of Kamla.
Denyse Plummer’s “Nah Leaving” remains seminal. Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste)’s “Nothing Easy” and his “Tribute to Sundar Popo” still resonate.
Indeed I recall the calypso “Travel Woes” of short years ago, a blistering comment on the demise of the People’s Partnership, which had won 29 of 41 seats, and found a way to lose the trust of citizens across the racial divide. The Partnership had won in Tobago, Toco, Tunapuna and Talparo. Before failing miserably, as Sparrow would say.
Therefore, I want here to engage lawyer Dave Persad in some extempo. I hope he has the temerity to retort and then I will destroy the mocking pretender. Santimanitay.
As Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) pointed out in “Simpson”, we must be careful when declaring calypso dead prematurely.
It ent to say I ain’t have a sense of humour
But I don’t like de latest rumour...
People all about, happy to say how Sparrow kick-out
He was in some kinda collision, poor soul
An’ he dead, dead and gone
AMEN!
Yes I knew Sparrow, a very nice fellow
Whenever we met we always said hello
Guess who?
It was Simpson, de Funeral Agency Man
Wid he coffin in he han’
In the end it turned out that the culprit was his nemesis, Lord Melody, “De ugliest calypsonian”.
Prof Gordon Rohlehr, the most authoritative observer of calypso, who sadly left us a few weeks ago, did not write it off. He taught us how to see calypso. How to hear it. I don’t think he left us thinking that calypso is dead.
I think the problem is that calypso is neglected. Further, people are not going to calypso tents in Port of Spain, not because calypso dead, but because they don’t wish to be dead, killed on Frederick, or St Vincent, or George, or Henry street. Or on the Lara Promenade.
People will go to Skinner Park to hear calypso. During the day.
Calypso is dead because law itself in this country has long been dead. Prisoners are on remand for ten years, routinely, a perpetual source of work—for lawyers.
The legal profession asleep, with the State unable to provide us with answers as to how my friend, Dana Seetahal, ended up dead, slaughtered in the middle of the streets in busy Woodbrook. Why do the lawyers not call on the State to bring justice for Dana and her family? Why don’t you speak up for this, lawyer Dave Persad? Dana was from your profession, a star.
These are great times for lawyers. Plenty crime. Lawyers have plenty work.
Mr Persad, before you criticise calypso, you had better try to remove the yampee from the eyes of your profession, law.
One could say that West Indies cricket is dead. But that does not mean we should bury or cremate it. We have not lost potential to play cricket. It just means we have neglected it, as we tend to do with everything here.
We do not tend to our rivers and streams. Our swamps. Our beaches. Our roads. Our bridges.
We do not tend to our schools. Schools are gayelles, to which children are sent like gamecocks to fight, at age 11.
And then lawyers come into play, fighting in the courts as to who came first and who came second.
The lawyers never ask the question that genuine educators would ask—is the test reliable and valid?
My granddaughter turns ten this year. Should she be tested next year by some entity to see what her future will be?
We have lawyers who think that the SEA is a realm of legal business.
But our country as a whole routinely comes in above the 45th percentile among countries in the world on academic tests, such as PISA, TIMSS and PIRLS.
We can’t beat anybody in academics. But lawyers are supporting the absurd notion that the Concordat of 1960, authored by Pope John XXIII, before we had a Constitution, has relevance now.
But we have lawyers defending the Concordat of 1960. They must be really staunch Catholics, to think that the pope still has bonafides here in 2023.
What do the lawyers in the country think about papal claims in this country, Mr Persad? Can the pope override our Constitution? Is that how every creed and race will find an equal place here?
Skinner Park still beckons calypsonians. There is much to sing about. But the incentives must be there.
But I worry, Mr Persad, that law as we once knew it is de cemetery. With corbeau flying overhead.
I think we have some very good lawyers in this country. Competent, honest, bright lawyers. Brimming with integrity. I have dealt with such lawyers.
But, Mr Persad, we have other lawyers.
Recently, we just had Vincent Nelson, Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen in court—not defending clients; rather, defending themselves.
Law in this country is not dead.
But as a citizen I will say that there is a stench in the legal profession that needs to be removed somehow. We need a batch of civic Clorox to clean up the legal profession—to separate the wheat from the chaff; those who belong on this side of the bench, from those who belong on the Carrera side of it.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.