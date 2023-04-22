Leave Taiwan Free

Control of Taiwan is a priority for Chinese President Xi Jinping. But US President Joe Biden has warned, four times, the US would defend the island from an attack by China. Why would Biden risk war between two nuclear powers over this self-governing island of 23 million? Because Taiwan is critical in the competition for dominance of Asia and consequently the entire world.
The Chinese government considers Taiwan a province that broke away in 1949 during the Chinese Civil War and must return to being part of the mainland—an objective of particular importance to destinarian Xi, who sees himself chosen by history to restore the former “Middle Kingdom” to glory as ruler of the world. Taiwan and its thriving, prosperous democracy would especially needle the authoritarian Xi since it starkly exposes the falsehood peddled by him and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that liberal, democratic values have spelt disaster for the West and are not suitable to China’s “communitarian culture”. Taiwan’s success stands subversive of Xi’s autocracy in China.
Xi knows mainland Chinese, particularly the young, would see Taiwan as a free, prosperous alternative to their system, now increasingly suppressive under “Emperor” Xi who, like the CCP which he heads, is mortally afraid of the Chinese people becoming too disaffected. They would certainly not want a repeat of that pro-democracy 1989 uprising by the young that was stopped only by the Chinese army’s massacre of thousands at Tienanmen Square. Only recently, Xi had a scare from rising national disaffection, triggered by a deadly fire where ten victims remained trapped in a building because of his rigid Covid lockdown measures. Protests spread to cities and college campuses around China, “like the spark that lit a prairie fire”, said a Shanghai resident, using a description of the spread of Mao’s Communist revolution. “It feels powerful,” he said, “that everyone can make their voice heard.” The New York Times reported that at a vigil for the dead, protesters chanted, “We want freedom,” and “Jinping must step down.” At one gathering a banner read, “We want freedom, not lockdowns and controls. We want respect, not lies.” Sensing an awakening giant, the alarmed Xi discarded his previous inflexibility and eased lockdowns. Obviously, democratic Taiwan could one day help to inspire that potent force that Xi fears. He therefore wants Taiwan neutered.
But controlling the island is not only important to protect autocracy in China. It is critical to Beijing’s ultimate dominion of the Indo-Pacific where, should Taiwan be absorbed by China, other nations could become more accepting of Beijing as the regional power and make appropriate accommodations. Today, the Indo-Pacific produces two-thirds of global GDP with a similar size of the world’s population. China knows it cannot displace the US as the world’s most powerful nation unless it dominates the region. It recognises the challenge in solid democracies like Japan, South Korea and Australia enjoying increasingly strong military relationships with the US, on whom they rely for regional security.
Indeed, a measure of “defence interdependence” is being created. The US has 18,000 troops stationed in Japan, both see China as their “greatest shared strategic challenge”, and have now widened their Mutual Defence Treaty to include an attack in space, obligating each coming to the other’s defence. Washington has 29,000 troops in South Korea, both countries have increased joint military exercises and display of fire-power and are moving from defence to offence, simulating assaults to capture territory. Australia, as pointed out previously, is being empowered though AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership with the US and Britain to support Canberra’s plan for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines with which “Australia’s fist will reach right to mainland China”. Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines have given the US more access to their territory; the Philippines building expanded runways and ports “to host its largest American military presence in decades”.
Asia is also arming itself. Nations are “bolstering defence budgets, joint training, weapons manufacturing and combat-ready infrastructure”, reports The New York Times. Tokyo is increasing defence spending by 56.5 per cent to $314 billion by 2027, the fourth largest defence budget in the world, allowing Japan to acquire counterforce strike, including US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. Australia has unveiled its $200 billion plan to build nuclear-propelled submarines, to become only the seventh nation with these weapons. Malaysia is acquiring South Korean combat aircraft; Taiwan, facilitated by the US is amassing “a giant weapons stockpile” to be “a bristling porcupine” to head off a Chinese invasion; and India and Japan are granting access to each other’s bases for supplies and services, encouraging cooperation in military manufacturing; and doing naval training together.
America and its western allies know how critical it is for global democracy and the world economy to protect Taiwan. G7 countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US—are demonstrating solidarity with Asia and, as stated by their foreign ministers in Tokyo recently, they “strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force”.
Besides, Taiwanese themselves overwhelmingly reject re-unification with China. Therefore, leave Taiwan alone. Let it remain free.
—Ralph Maraj