I borrow the idea of boundary from CLR James who went to QRC based on winning a college exhibition, then memorialised the experience in his classic book Beyond a Boundary, an exposition on race in colonial schooling.
In my column on Christmas Day, I went back to 1824, when, with emancipation in the air, Secretary George Canning addressed the British parliament on what education meant for freed slaves should look like. I then went to 1838, the year of emancipation, to find Joseph Latrobe, an emissary of the British government, doing a survey of primary schools on the island. From 1838, the emancipation year, till 1962, is 124 years.
In the independence calypso competition in 1962, won by Lord Brynner, for me the most telling line in the competition was sung by Sparrow— “Colonialism gone, our nation is born”. One important way in which countries are measured these days is by the quality of their education systems. We are not known for education. Our approach is scampish. The 20 per cent rule is violated routinely, and no religious denomination has African children as its primary clients. There are no Shouter Baptist secondary schools to claim their quota of children.
Our current education set-up remains in colonial grasp, in what the Latin American scholar Anibal Quijano refers to as a “lingering coloniality”.
In a radio discussion in which Brinsley Samaroo and I participated, he said the failure of black children in our schools may be due to “post-slavery syndrome”. Brinsley is an historian, not a psychiatrist. He is not Fanon. He is a Presbyterian and should reveal that.
Kirk Meighoo talks about something called merit-based schooling. Where does one find that in our Constitution?
Ralph Maraj has pronounced on the topic in the Sunday Express of December 27, disappointingly.
Until we could successfully relocate the graveyard, we cannot talk about removing the SEA. A good school should be the normative condition in our school system. I lived for two decades in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, and saw the simplicity that attended schooling. When children were finished with primary schooling, they simply changed buses or buildings, as they moved on to middle or secondary school. Seamlessly. No competition with the neighbour to attend secondary schooling.
At the time of the Concordat there were only a handful of State-run secondary schools in the country. In 1960-61, schools such as San Fernando Government Secondary (Modsec), Woodbrook Secondary, and St James Secondary came on stream, significantly expanding secondary access.
But that condition of scarce secondary schools in 1960 has changed drastically. I examined the SEA placement list this year and counted 151 secondary schools. The shortages that brought us the Concordat are gone.
Only 2.5 per cent of the population are Presbyterians. But using Concordat mathematics they can claim 20 per cent of places. So that is not a proportionate ratio. It is evident that the Concordat formula is a joke, however. The percentage process is not monitored. It seems clear from the published data that many denominations choose up to 100 per cent of their intake instead of 20 per cent. The 2020 results show this clearly.
This year the percentage of pupils with Indian surnames who were sent to the following schools was as follows: Hillview-77.5 per cent; Couva East (Boys)-83 per cent; Naparima College –80 per cent; Presentation College, Chaguanas-87 per cent, Presentation San Fernando—73 per cent; Lakshmi-97 per cent; Naparima Girls’ High School, 89.8 per cent; SAGHS-81.2 per cent; St Mary’s 21 per cent; Fatima-15 per cent; St Joseph’s Convent San Fernando—34.3 per cent.
Indians constitute 35.4 per cent of the population, and Africans constitute 34.2 per cent. The secondary school places should reflect these percentages, as they do in Canada, the UK, or Finland.
The numbers speak for themselves. As the 2020 placement shows, African students are crowded out of the top schools.
That has gone as far as it should. We have been doing this each year for the last 60.
My colleagues and I proposed an approach consistent with provisions of the Constitution. We are saying that when a child has finished elementary schooling, he/she should move on to secondary school, and that school should be of high quality.
Some like Ralph Maraj cannot deal with the idea that schools should have no other required qualification other than a child is a citizen. We have 151 secondary schools in the country, what percent of them should we expect to be good? That is where it must begin. We must start by believing in the potential of ordinary children and run schools accordingly.
Maybe our leaders should consult with the United Nations to find out what is due to children of school age. We punish most of them at age 12. But that really is primitive, wasteful, state behaviour. In modern societies it is normal to provide every opportunity for children to participate in education to the fullest, and to provide schools that are of high quality. We see adults going back to school in some countries. Maybe we should begin to think about schools in the way we think abut hospitals. Let their default condition be that they are good. We have become too accustomed to the notion that only a handful of schools are good and the rest bad.
Our normal must be that all schools meet high quality standards. For many, this notion of good schools in this country being our normal condition, rather than our exception, as it is now, will seem strange.
But that is where we need to be, as the SEA makes its way out.