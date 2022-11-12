Leaving us behind

Ralph Maraj___Use

W hen we compare Trinidad and Tobago with some countries which also gained Independence in the ’60s, we get a profound insight into the tragic mismanagement of this country.

Mauritius, population of 1.3 million, attained sovereignty from Britain in 1968. With “no exploitable resources” like diamonds or oil, its prospects were so dismal, Nobel economist James Meade doubted its viability. But outstanding leadership moved that nation from a sugar-based monoculture to a diversified upper middle-income economy involving tourism, finance, textiles, agro-processing and advanced technology, achieving over five per cent annual economic growth for almost 30 years.

The “Mauritius miracle”, said Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz. That country’s resi­lient economy will produce six to seven per cent growth this year as it overcomes the effects of the pandemic, says the IMF. But Trinidad and Tobago remains profoundly vulnerable, still completely dependent on our energy sector, having ignored diversification for the past 60 years.

Then there is Singapore, independent in 1965. The ­majority of its three million people were then unemployed with more than two-thirds living in slums and squatter settlements on the city’s periphery. With no hinterland, the city-state had little natural resources. There was poor sanitation, weak infrastructure, inadequate water supply and a GDP per capita of less than US$320. Its first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, applied an authoritarian capitalism for Singapore’s transformation into one of the world’s strongest economies with GDP per capita an incredible US$60,000. He achieved this by “embracing globalisation, a free-market economy, education, and pragmatic policies to overcome its geographic disadvantages”.

Singapore is today a ­modern, industrialised society with over 3,000 multinational corporations, the world’s busiest transshipment port and a tourism industry attracting over ten million annual visitors. It’s annual GDP exceeds $300 billion, higher than three-quarters of the world. Its resilient diversified economy is ensuring its recovery from the pandemic with growth of 7.1 per cent last year.

However, Singapore is “a flawed democracy”, a virtual one-party state lacking aspects of civil liberties and political and human rights. It could be unfair to completely compare it with Trinidad and Tobago. But it has lessons which we have never learnt, like the essentiality of economic diversification which transformed both Mauritius and Singapore and made them strong. In this country, in the last seven years, the global energy revolution, climate change and our declining oil and gas reserves made diversification more urgent than ever. But Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed his ingrained attitude with trademark aggression, despising “diversification, diversification. An annoying word”.

But Barbados, like Mauritius and Singapore, was wise enough to pursue it early. At independence in 1966, our Caricom partner was a low-income economy dependent on sugar production but grew into a high-income nation, driven by tourism, the international trade and financial service sector, and foreign direct-investment targeting renewable energy, the creative industry and agro-processing, among others, says a UN report.

Since 1993, growth has averaged between three and five per cent. For the past seven years, while T&T’s economy declined and is now rated by the IMF among the 20 worst-performing in the world, Barbados achieved economic growth of 4.51 per cent in 2021 and 11.8 per cent between January and March this year as the country emerges from challenges created by the pandemic and the Ukrainian war. Trinidad and Tobago, economically undiversified and stagnant, has been temporarily saved, not by effort or wisdom, but the gift of high energy prices from the unjust war.

Next door, Guyana, now producing over 340,000 barrels of oil per day, is roaring ahead with the highest economic growth rate in Latin America and the Caribbean, says the World Bank. For 2019-2021, the country recorded cumulative economic growth of 72. 03 per cent—the highest in the entire hemisphere.

The momentum continues. Guyana will now auction 14 offshore oil blocks—11 in the shallow area, the other three in the deep-sea, allowing only three blocks for any single company. Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo says the new fiscal regime will ensure a greater profit share for Guyana. And ensuring accountability to the people, the Dr Irfaan Ali administration periodically informs the parliament of all oil revenues deposi­ted into the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) where the current balance is US$1 billion. Transparency worthy of emulation, Trinidad and Tobago.

Further, the Guyanese government has over six investment proposals for a “modular” oil refinery in the East Berbice-Corentyne region to process 30,000 barrels per day of crude. Proposals have also been received for a deep-water harbour in the region envisioned as a major economic hub. Experts say the prospect for more than one Guyana refinery is real, given the monumental stupidity of the Rowley government to shut down our refinery, eliminating partnership with a Caricom neighbour for our mutual benefit.

While our refinery remains rusting, Guyana will now become the refining hub of the region, producing the range of petroleum products we once produced while also focusing on economic diversification. And they will also become a world supplier of natural gas! Therefore, watch out for a Guyana petro­chemical complex to outstrip a declining Point Lisas! And LNG production that will leave us standing.

Everybody is leaving Trini­dad and Tobago ­behind. Like it so?

—Ralph Maraj

