Legal Notice (LN) 277 of 2021 and the amending LN 278 of 2021 effectively replaced LN183 of 2021, which latter Notice was published mere months ago. The LNs, both current and replaced, set out the procedure for the appointment and acting appointment of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), respectively, pursuant to s 123 of the Constitution.
While the circumstances leading up to the effective revocation of LN 183 continue to be of national interest, it is the President’s reasoning in her letter dated August 13 to the letter of August 12 from the then-Chair of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) which raises a critical issue as to the basis upon which the Notification by the President to the House of Representatives of the Order of Merit List was not issued pursuant to s 123 of the Constitution.
The Chair of the PolSC had, in her August 12 letter, submitted to the President a list of nominees to act as CoP, for the President to nominate from the list a person to act in the post, effective August 17, 2021. LN 183, in particular paragraph 4, was cited by the Chair as conferring the power on the President to do so.
The President’s response is both instructive and illuminating regarding the President’s powers in general. The President advised the Chair that she possessed no power under the LN 183 “as nowhere in its four walls does it set out any role or function power or authority in the President”. The President went on to explain the limitation of her powers in general, that being “a creature of statute the President has no inherent jurisdiction and must find all power and authority within some law” and that paragraph 4 did not empower the President to select a nominee by implication. Instead, the President drew the PolSC’s attention to the unrevoked paragraph 4 of LN 103 of 2009, which expressly provided that it was the PolSC which had such authority.
Regarding the President’s role, authority and function in the appointment of a CoP, sections 123 (3) and (4) of the Constitution, the relevant subsections, set out the procedure to be adopted. Subsection 3 provides that the PolSC SHALL (emphasis mine) submit to the President the list of the names of the persons nominated for appointment to the post of CoP. Subsection 4 states that the President SHALL (emphasis mine) issue a Notification in respect of each person nominated under subsection 3 and the Notification shall be subject to affirmative resolution of the House of Representatives.
It is more than reasonable to assume that the Order of Merit List, delivered to the Office of the President on August 11, 2021, as confirmed by the President in her press release of October 17, was received on that same day by the President herself.
What is absolutely unclear and vague is the President’s statement that the List was “withdrawn almost immediately thereafter that day”. What is meant by “was withdrawn”? Was the List withdrawn because the President gave back the submitted list to the Chair? If the Chair insisted that the List was submitted, was it open to the President to refuse the List? Did the Chair of her own volition ask to take back the submitted list? The answer is of constitutional importance for if, in fact, the President gave back the submitted list to the Chair, and not upon the Chair’s request, the President appears to have acted outside her statutory authority or power so to do.
The absence of a specific and clear explanation from the President only encourages speculation which can lead one to reasonably assume it was the President who returned the List—for quite apart from the use of passive speech lacking in any specificity, one has to question why the Chair of the PolSC, who attended the Office of the President for the specific purpose of submitting the Merit List of nominees to her, would just take back the List.
If the Chair had no other option but to take back the List, which does not appear unlikely, then it must mean the President gave it back to the Chair, presumably in the President’s view, for very cogent reasons, an assumption bolstered by the President’s own words. In the President’s personal statement of October 17 regarding the Merit List submitted by the PolSC, the President asks rhetorically “if there exists apparently credible information that may impact deliberations on an important constitutional function of the Police Service Commission, should it not be brought to the commission’s attention? Or should the commission be left in the dark?
Given the President’s clear and well-reasoned position in the August 13 letter as to her powers being limited by express statutory provision, and her assurances that she has not acted unconstitutionally, the President must acknowledge that the vague, passive and unspecific statement that “the List was withdrawn immediately that same day” is simply inadequate.
The President, given the limits of her constitutional powers, must let the nation know if she returned the submitted List to the Chair of the PolSC on what she viewed as cogent and compelling grounds, as nowhere in the four walls of s 123 and in particular s 123 (3) and (4) does it set out any role, function, power or authority in the President to return a submitted Merit List, the President being a creature of statute, and having no inherent or implied jurisdiction to do so and, as such, must find all power and authority within some law.
The President’s vague assertions regarding the Merit List other than “it was withdrawn” and therefore “I had no list from which a notification could issue” will simply not do. The President must realise a cloud of uncertainty and scepticism hangs over this virtual non-explanation and can only erode the public’s trust and confidence in such a constitutionally critical office.
—Author Karen Tesheira is a former government minister