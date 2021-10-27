I’ve written before that Fr Anthony de Verteuil, priest, educator and historian, is a true National Treasure.
He’s a remarkably prolific author, writing a new book virtually every year. His publications have covered many aspects of the history of Trinidad and Tobago, and his unique access to the documents and oral traditions of his own French Creole community and of the Catholic Church gives them special value.
His new book, Lepers and Love in Trinidad, is not a full history of leprosy (now known as Hansen’s disease) in this country, but it is full of insights and useful information on the topic, despite its modest length.
The author wanted to “memorialise all those who over many years helped lepers in any way”, especially (but not only) the Catholic nuns who cared for the afflicted here for nearly a century.
Fr Anthony’s own family history is an important thread in this book. In 1845, a Leper Asylum was established at Cocorite (where the Adventist Community Hospital now is).
It was believed that leprosy was extremely contagious (it is not, in fact) and so the afflicted must be kept away from the population in special asylums. But there was no compulsion, and upper-class families generally kept their sufferers “hidden at home”, the title of chapter two.
Louis Julien de Verteuil (1814-79) had 12 children. Two of them, Gaston (born in 1861) and Maxime (1867), developed the disease as small boys. Efforts to cure them, at home and in France, failed. At first they lived with the family at the Concord estate house near San Fernando. But when the family moved to Port of Spain in 1879, the boys went to live with their grandmother at an isolated estate house in Guanapo, a few miles from Arima.
They would never see the rest of their family again until 1887, when they were both close to death. Then they were brought to Port of Spain “in a closed carriage” so that they could die with their mother there. The young men, aged 20 and 26, died within weeks of each other and are buried at Lapeyrouse Cemetery.
This touching family tragedy established a powerful link between the de Verteuil family and leprosy. Dr Ferdinand, the boys’ older brother, served as Medical Superintendent at Cocorite for many years after 1910. One of his sons, Dr Eric, worked with lepers there and at Chacachacare. His daughter, Lena, became a Dominican sister and worked and lived at Chacachacare for over 20 years.
This family history is combined with a useful account, in chapters three and four, of the asylums at Cocorite (1845-1926) and on the small island of Chacachacare (1926-84).
Dominican sisters from France came to take over Cocorite in 1868, and their lives and experiences form an important theme of the book (Fr Anthony relies on the earlier history of the sisters in Trinidad by Marie-Thérèse Rétout, Called to Serve).
When the patients were moved from Cocorite to Chacachacare, the sisters went with them, and ran the large complex there until 1950. They were joined by American Sisters of Mercy from 1945, who served for ten years until they too left in 1955.
With new drugs available from the 1950s, and with the realisation that the disease is not highly contagious, the numbers at Chacachacare gradually declined. It was wound down in the 1970s and the last patient—and the last Medical Superintendent—departed in 1984.
Today, as Fr Anthony explains in his Epilogue, Hansen’s disease is endemic in T&T, but with very low prevalence, and entirely treatable.
Lepers and Love: Fr Anthony has fittingly memorialised the many people, Catholic nuns and others, who cared for the afflicted in T&T over many decades.
—Bridget Brereton is
professor emerita of history
at The UWI, St Augustine