Lessons for the graduate

’Tis the season of graduations, the celebration that in a single generation evolved from an infrequent, once-in-a-lifetime occurrence to one that takes place every few years in a person’s life.
You may not believe it, dear young reader, for in your brief existence you have probably already donned mortarboard and gown several times—when you departed kindergarten, primary school, secondary school, Form Five and Form Six—and you probably have at least one more “cap and gown” occasion still ahead.
However, in the before times, the leaving of preschool was marked by the purchase of a new book bag capable of holding more than a colouring book and the occasional stuffed toy. The processions that marked the completion of primary and secondary school also took place without graduation regalia, and it was almost exclusively upon the attainment of an undergraduate degree that most persons were presented in graduation gown and trencher.
Like many things in life, the focus on these occasions is almost exclusively on the ceremony and its outer significance. The scholastic achievement and the grades attained, how one is going to style one’s hair on the day and arranging to have lots of photos taken.
The truth is, dearest graduate, despite the excitement and pomp and money spent, the numerous attendees and special guests, the gifts you receive in commemoration and the sleepless nights leading up to the occasion, none of this matters. None of it.
In fact, what you’ve just accomplished matters very little as well. Now, don’t get me wrong. I know you worked hard at your exams—probably the hardest you’ve ever worked in your life. I am not trying to diminish or discourage your achievement. I’m also not trying to rob you of your joy or create any neuroses that would leave you unable to delight in anything, having set you off on a cyclical hell of always searching for happiness and satisfaction and never attaining it in a meaningful way. In fact, this is exactly what I am trying to avoid by writing you.
What very few people are going to tell you in this life is that the attainment of things will never make you happy in any meaningful and permanent way. We live in a society with a particular set of norms and values that we all take at face value. It is all we know, it’s all our parents ever knew, and their parents before them, and so we accept it without challenge or question.
Many of us—especially those of us who appear to be doing well within this social construct—never try to envision a life any different from what our parents, our teachers, our friends, TV shows, or society tell us we should want and work towards. And they promise us rewards, too. Accolades for being successful in exams, a career that rewards you well enough that you can afford an expensive car, a fancy watch, travel to far-off places. In fact, the rewards almost all centre on the attainment of things that can be observed by others and noted by them as indicators of success.
This is illusory. Starting off on that path, the attainment of things, of ticking off milestones and accomplishments, do not in and of themselves make you happy, even if you enjoy them. Because they are transient. The feelings they bring are based on biological facts, the release of hormones that our brains register as pleasant and that we want to feel them again.
We set expectations, or society sets them for us, and we feel good when we achieve them. And then, we adjust, and the sensations taper off and we become discontent. Each generation’s life is better than that of the one before, and yet each generation is subject to greater and more unobtainable expectations with ever decreasing satisfaction.
Yet most people do not speak about this because for most of us, our lives only have meaning in the circles in which we move, and in the stories we tell one another about what they should believe our lives to be and not what they are in reality.
Think about it—you want to attend a particular school because your family holds that school in high regard. You want to live in a particular type of house because you saw it online.
The things that give meaning to life only come about by imagining a different future, an alternate reality, another way of being and becoming as a person.
Dear young reader, realise that your present and your immediate future is neither eternal nor set in stone. Your worth does not come from the gown and the car and the career. It does not come from things that come and go in the snap of a finger, but from you. As you are right now, and as you will grow to be once you accept that you, as you are, are already good enough.
—Suszanna Clarke is an attorney-at-law.