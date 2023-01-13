Lessons from Brazil

THE news this week of the storming of the Brazilian Parliament, Supreme Court and Presidential Palace has signalled the formal exportation of Trumpian fascism outside the United States of America.
Coming roughly two years after the attack on the US Capitol by right-wing fascists intent on stopping the certification of Joe Biden as US President, the events in Brazil confirm with contemporary validity the claim by Marx that historical events and personages do indeed occur twice: first as tragedy, then as farce.
While the issues in the United States are organically connected to the internal politics of the US, a key worrying feature of the events in Brazil is that they represent the globalisation of the fascist approach to politics.
Long before the Brazilian election, Jair Bolsonaro, like Trump before him, had been publicly touting his potential unwillingness to comply with an unfavourable election result. Trump’s practice, therefore, of unrelenting scorched earth rejection of institutions in the face of adverse political outcomes, is now a global handbook for right-wing fascists.
In the recent past, there was a strong propogandist anti-left narrative that painted the left as enemies of democracy and its institutions. Today, however, the constant displays by right-wing fascists, in not only taking their bats and balls and going home but digging up the entire pitch once they have lost the game, exposes their ingrained belief that the state belongs to them and that all other groupings or contending ideas are illegitimate.
Any means necessary
This has also been seen in the way conservative forces have denied left-wing parties their legitimate victories using any means necessary, with the full backing of so-called “global public opinion”.
The recent history of Latin-America is replete with instances where legitimate left-wing electoral victories have been indignantly denied by right-wing uprisings, using dubious justifications for their coups.
Elsewhere, such as in the United Kingdom during the period of the Jeremy Corbin-led Labour party, the narrative was not that the left should not govern, but that the left could not govern.
These tendencies all point the hegemony of right-wing fascist ideology, and hold clear implications for Caribbean politics.
While right-wing anarchist tendencies have not yet reached Caribbean shores, anti-left narratives have long been accepted features of the Caribbean landscape. This has opened the door to the emergence of so-called “business-men politician” types, mirrored on Trump and Bolsonaro, devoid of genuine leadership substance, but buoyed by a political environment that catapults them into office. The assumption by their followers of their “natural right” to rule, because of their business and class backgrounds, points to the deeply ingrained acceptance of right-wing ideas, frustrating the pursuit of social-democratic alternatives.
Hopefully the backlash from the Brazilian and Trump episodes will be so decisive that the Caribbean will witness the delegitimisation of global fascism and be spared the worst excesses of these dehumanising ideologies.
• Reprinted from the ‘Barbados Nation’
—Author Tennyson Joseph is a political scientist at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, specialising in regional affairs.