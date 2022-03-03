Let cool heads prevail

There’s a logical fallacy known as “not even wrong”.
In a nutshell, it refers to a person being so ignorant of a topic that they need to be taught the basics of the topic to form an argument that, while wrong, makes any kind of sense.
I’ve seen a lot of it by people talking about the pandemic, and I’ve seen it by a lot of people talking about the recent Paria incident.
Many emotionally charged criticisms made by people with absolutely no understanding of or experience in diving as a profession, fuelled even further by the viral sharing of a fake report, purportedly by the OWTU, saying the body of the last diver was recovered in pieces.
As a bit of a proponent of mental health awareness, I wanted to discuss the absolutely dastardly lack of communication (as hinted by the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries) between Paria and the immediate relatives of the divers that obviously caused them unnecessary trauma; of the disinformation and misinformation spread on social media that caused the public mental distress (yes, that’s a real thing, to be negatively affected by something not directly related to you); and of the public passing judgment and calling for firings before the last body has even been recovered and an investigation completed.
But, sadly, something even more urgent came up.
I’ll quote Inshan Ishmael’s Facebook post on 02.03.22:
“Time to make the telephone numbers of all of the Paria Board members Public... We need to whatsapp them and let them know how we are hurting..If you have any of the numbers please send to...” (Phone number omitted by me intentionally.)
Firstly, I’m 99.9 per cent certain that no Paria board member was actively involved in the mishap that day—that’s what you hire contractors for. Secondly, this is a threat, plain and simple.
With Mr Ishmael’s popularity, you have to take these words seriously (at least 172 people did, according to his Facebook account).
If we allow this behaviour to take root, nobody would want to serve on any State board in the future, for fear of their lives and those of their loved ones.
The authorities must step in and nip that in the bud.
The public is reminded that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and everyone has the constitutional rights to freedom of movement and enjoyment of privacy.
Calling someone a murderer without evidence is slander (right, Senior Counsel Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with the Coast Guard fiasco?).
The family deserves some privacy to grieve, without being bombarded by false information and pictures of their deceased relatives on social media (yes, they’re out there).
Let cool heads prevail here; few people think straight with their blood boiling.
Do not encourage or support bullying of any kind; we have too many suicides in this country already, too many school children learning that from us and bullying their peers in school.
And politicians, stop politicising people’s deaths.
Not even wrong. This society is going so backwards that we’re reaching a stage of not even being wrong anymore.
Shabba De Leon
Arima