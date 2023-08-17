Let Haitians drink the milk of human kindness

When the Haitians first arrived—obviously pushed off course from their intended destination, the US—the government seemed in a hurry to send them back home, until the people found ways to send a message that it would be cruel and heartless to do so, given the state of things in the French-speaking neighbour.
It is indisputable that welcoming the Haitians fleeing horrific conditions back home is fraught with difficulties, the greatest of which, perhaps, is the risk of sending a signal to many other Haitians that Jamaica’s arms are wide open for them to come.
Of course, Jamaica is not awash with resources that can accommodate refugees, and so it is apparent that the Andrew Holness-led government is hoping the international community, starting with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), will come quickly to help shoulder the burden.
In a fully worded press statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Security appeared to have decided not to rush any decision to get rid of the Haitians, even while not saying they would not eventually be sent home.
Much has been said by Caricom nations about the need for assisting the unfortunate Haitians who are fully fledged members of the regional bloc. With their arrival here, it is clear crunch time has come—and it is time for action, not “a bag o’ mouth”.
“As the legal processes in respect of the 37 Haitian nationals continue to run its course, the Government of Jamaica is committed to ensuring that the dignity, health, welfare needs, and safety of these individuals are maintained. I wish to thank all the entities that continue to partner with the Government in support of these individuals,” said Security Minister Dr Horace Chang.
He made the timely reminder that Haiti is the first free black republic in the world and a long-standing friend of Jamaica, assuring that “the Government of Jamaica will continue to support the Government and people of Haiti during this challenging time in their country”.
As much as things are hard for Jamaicans generally, it would have been lacking in compassion to have not offered the Haitians the milk of human kindness. No country knows when it will be their time to fall into crisis as bitter as Haiti’s.
In May, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the long-running civil unrest in Haiti as tragic. The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) said that in the month of April alone, more than 600 people were killed in violence in the country’s capital. This follows the killing of at least 846 people in the first three months of 2023.
BINUH said that overall, the number of victims of killings, injuries and kidnappings increased by 28 per cent in the first quarter of the year, with a total of 1,634 cases reported.
Gangs have overrun the country, making it almost impossible for most people to get access to food, water, gas and transportation. Haiti’s police have lost control over security and a functioning government is present in name only.
No one can blame the Haitians for fleeing for their lives.
