Given the unproductive outcome of the just-concluded local government election ill-advisedly imposed upon the electorate ahead of the Government’s judiciously planned local government reform, until such time that citizens extract from political party leaders unequivocal assurance that they respect the fundamentals of nation-building, the fate of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to lie in limbo.
In honouring this call, reference may be made to French scholar Ernest Renan’s philosophy that “a nation is a soul, a spiritual principle... the possession in common of a rich trove of memories... the desire to live together... to have had glorious moments in common in the past, a common will in the present, to have done great things together and to wish to do more”.
In applying Renan’s ideology to T&T, here are my findings:
A nation is a soul,
a spiritual principle
T&T’s soul is its innermost identity, our true self, the inimitable attributes with which we pursue and live our national purpose. It is the invisible spiritual force that drives us toward our national destiny, sincerely believing that we are participating in a righteous cause.
Progress will be commensurate to the extent that our collective soul and spirit work in harmony to aspire, endure and achieve.
Possession in common of
a rich trove of memories
Given our smallness, T&T’s wealth of memories has significantly impacted the world at large, the latest being our UN Representative sitting as President of the UN General Assembly. Notable also have been our distinctions in scholarship, science, energy, petrochemicals, medicine, sports, the arts, Carnival, musical invention and more: a rich trove by any standard.
The desire to live together
Herein lies our greatest challenge. The view is held that living together in T&T was severely mutilated when, in the 1930s, the colonisers deliberately set out to drive a wedge between oil and sugar workers using the traditional divide-and-rule mechanism. The objective was to crush the Uriah Butler-led Labour unrest which rallied around the motto “United we stand, divided we fall”: the dominant theme solidifying the bonds that existed between T&T’s African and Indian workers. Eventually the collaboration between Adrian Cola Rienzi, Arthur Andrew Cipriani and Tubal Uriah Butler was dismantled, each returning to his own political organisation: Rienzi to the Trinidad Citizens League comprising mainly sugar workers; Cipriani to the Trinidad Labour Party championing the working class; and Butler to the British Empire Citizens’ and Workers’ Home Rule Party embracing mainly oilfield workers.
Today’s disjointed labour movement and the proliferation of fly-by-night political parties ad nauseam give credence to the sustained impact of the colonisers’ divide-and-rule philosophy now having been indelibly but subliminally ingrained in T&T’s psyche nationwide.
Regrettably, the golden principle, “United we stand, divided we fall”, is wantonly abused, mostly for election campaigning purposes aimed specifically against the PNM.
Moreover, contrary to what we pretend, we instinctively assemble predominantly by class, race or socio-economic standing: unity in diversity be damned.
Efforts at bridging the racial divide were stymied when the Patrick Manning committee appointed to enhance the quality of race relations in T&T was disbanded by the UNC’s 2010 administration.
Restoration of racial harmony remains a daunting challenge.
To have had glorious moments
in common in the past
T&T’s most glorious moments are relived in our attainment of Independence, the 1970s Boom Years, the Miss Universe title (twice), Miss World, Olympic 100 metres, 4x100 metres and Javelin Gold, the World Lightweight boxing title, qualification for participation in World Cup football finals and Brian Lara’s unsurpassed world cricketing records: all glorious moments still being cherished.
A common will in the present
Attempts at establishing a common will have been impeded by immature and irresponsible attitudes. We ignore our motto, Together we aspire, Together we achieve; disregard our watchwords, Discipline, Production, Tolerance; callously discarded Vision 2020, a product of the unprecedented collective wisdom of the nation’s most outstanding exemplars and scholars cutting across all divides: fortunately salvaged and revised to 2030.
To have done great things together
The prestigious Point Lisas Industrial Estate, the largest and most diversified petrochemical industrial estate among comparable countries worldwide, is T&T’s flagship of industrial and commercial prowess: a tribute to our multi-disciplinary workforce.
The pan has recently gained well-deserved international recognition.
To wish to do more
This will happen only in tandem with healing the racial divide and should encompass reducing criminality, enhancing productivity and work ethic, accelerating infrastructural development, reducing reliance on Government subventions, creating industrial peace and effecting local government reform.
A considerable volume of work remains to be undertaken in our journey toward Nationhood.
With the local government election behind us, it’s time to look ahead, join hands, reawaken the soul of the nation and move forward.
Remember: brick and mortar do not build nations; people do.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).