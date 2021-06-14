Let’s get it right on vaccinations

In T&T, we’re in week 70 of the pandemic. Week 69 was close to being the most surreal. At the centre of it was the administrative screw-up over walk-in vaccinations.
On March 30, with the arrival of a COVAX batch for 16,000 recipients, journalist Wesley Gibbings tweeted: “Looking forward to an orderly system marked by absolute clarity on all steps. We have had enough time to put our house in order. This is not a huge number. No excuses for confusion. None.”
Gibbings is very experienced and has vast institutional knowledge, local and regional. He could see the distant crouching tiger in the long grass. The people responsible for vaccination planning in the overnment didn’t, or couldn’t.
There have been bureaucratic hiccups in the vaccination programme for as long as it has been going. Stories of long waits and people being turned away seemed to outnumber those for whom it ran smoothly, including me. We’re not particularly adept at central statistical record-keeping, automation, database management and computerised delivery.
While we couldn’t have expected the national rollout of first-come-first-served to be glitch-free, it was pure chaos—greeted by long, hard-to-control queues which were potentially super-spreader events for the very thing that people were seeking protection against.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh fronted up, took responsibility and immediately course-corrected. Good. Surnames, based on an alphabetical system the very next day. But the same thing happened, and there were nowhere near enough vaccines. Again, big numbers turned away.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley stepped out of the foxhole, took the incoming for Deyalsingh, and apologised to the country. The next day, a clearly hastily-issued news release from the Ministry of National Security thanked the US—on behalf of the Government—for the arrival of a gift of Pfizer vaccines.
It didn’t say how many, and people quickly pointed to the omission. Then came the cleanup—this time with the Ministry of National Security speaking only on behalf of itself —but it still didn’t say how large or small the gift was, or make clear how it was to be used.
Then came the cleanup of the cleanup from the US Embassy, which specified 80 vials. It helpfully added, “we believe that every vaccine counts”. At five doses per vial, that’s 400 jabs.
The Embassy is right. The number isn’t really the point. It’s small, but not insignificant. Ask the 200 people who’ll be getting two shots in the arm. The point is that the incident couldn’t have illustrated the reactive nature of our pandemic planning any more clearly.
I’ve a lot of sympathy for Rowley and Deyalsingh. Managing the response to a pandemic is hard, and they’ve found the shift to the vaccination phase especially difficult going. On vaccine procurement, there’s a lot that’s not within their control. Who foresaw the case explosion in India and the consequent severing of supply chains when its Serum Institute was the world’s pharmacy, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi the world’s pharmacist?
The medical and political leadership worked hard to increase the bed-count to avoid reaching the tipping point of having to pick who lives and who dies; but the terrible numbers and stories of murderous May – which are continuing into June – tell their own story.
The country’s medical and political leaders need to ally the public information exercises that are the PM-led news conferences with a rigorously-planned and a more professionally-executed vaccination programme.
Last week seemed, fairly or unfairly, as if they were winging it. I’m not the first to say this.…tap into the already-existing expertise in T&T’s private sector for mass organisation and mass mobilisation.
Sometimes you get the feeling from the Government that if they told us how hard they were working the phones to get vaccines and when they were coming, it would demonstrate how effective they were being. On this, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne is a prime example. Perhaps it’s the eagerness of the brought-backee.
The performance of the Government in all of this is fair game for the opposition. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s pointing to mis-statements and vaccine mismanagement? Fair. Calling for Deyalsingh’s head? It’s what opposition parties do when a ministry mismanages a crisis. Pointing out the potential for social unrest? It was an issue that she’s within her rights to draw attention to. Parallels to 1990? I’ll let you debate that.
She then said this: “(Rowley) is keeping the same failed medical team now turned propaganda team of Deyalsingh, Parasram, Abdool-Richards, Hinds and Trotman. These people have been in charge for over 15 months and led us into this disaster of over 600 deaths. Continuing with them in charge is deadly, and amounts to premeditated, state-sanctioned murder”.
Hitting Dr Roshan Parasram and his leadership team on their management isn’t unfair, but the last line was gross. It should never have made it into a public statement. Calling them propagandists unfairly dirties their professional reputations.
In highly-tribalised T&T, they’re going to find themselves placed in the political firing line. But they have to work with the government of the day. Some would probably like to see them publicly contradicting their political leaders, but facts have a way of speaking for themselves.
Parasram’s comments on when he first noticed the current spike and what his reading of it was, was clear enough for some sharp minds, including that of Martin Daly, Sunday Express columnist.
The CMO is probably hoping for a less-bad week.
—Orin Gordon is a communications
consultant. He’s on twitter, @oringordon