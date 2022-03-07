CARLA is a smart and engaging 27-year-old from the north-central Venezuelan city of Maracay. She lives in Arima with other relatives from Venezuela, and works nearby in a restaurant. Shortly before leaving Venezuela to join her sister in Trinidad seven years ago, the family home had twice been subjected to armed invasions. She’d been kidnapped. She didn’t stay to finish her university studies in psychology, and it nags at her.
One thing that she told me stands out. The dread of crime that she felt in Venezuela is making its presence felt in Trinidad. Her marriage didn’t work out. Some times were tough, but she says she’s grateful to T&T for making her the strong woman she became. She met some amazing people, and had some transformative experiences, and wouldn’t change a thing. Not even cleaning the bathrooms of restaurants to make a living.
Reena (not her real name), from a rural village in South Trinidad, remembers the first time her ex-partner hit her. She’d confronted him about drinking and drugs. His behaviour became increasingly erratic. He’d turn up at her workplace. He’d remain there for hours. You can’t leave me, he told her. He threatened her. She stayed, enduring a miserable coexistence for years.
It’s for the children, she told herself. Break point came at the urging of the eldest child, who, despite her feelings for her father, told her mother that she had to leave the relationship. The child was then barely a teenager, but she knew an abusive relationship when she saw one.
The matter reached the courts. He got visitation rights, but would show up in the dead of night, storming throughout the house looking for the new man she was too scared to move on to. Things came to a head with a dawn home invasion, and a terrifying physical attack. She survived it. Today she tells her eldest that that is not what a relationship should look like. “The minute a man raises his hand, leave.”
Many girls have to grow up fast. Often the catalyst is sexual predation and even abuse. These occur across all divides of race, geography and income. This question was asked of women in a Facebook post years ago... when was the first time that you realised that someone took a sexual interest in you?
The answers were stunning. Six, seven, in some cases. An uncle. Mummy’s friend, daddy himself. Walking down the road. Being unable to bathe without sudden attention. Many women came forward, and poured forth. It was like a cathartic release.
Once, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, I caught a glimpse of a girl of around 12 (then the age of my own daughter in London) in a slum as we drove by. She looked exactly like a child who’d jostled her way into a photo with our radio crew in Cite Soleil in Haiti. It was almost as if she’d been transported across continents.
There’s a bridge into Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city, that’s the scene of morning traffic jams that make the Churchill-Roosevelt westbound look like child’s play. The vast waterway slum of Makoko is hard to miss. It’s way worse than the other two.
I thought of someone like Freetown Girl in that environment. On the cusp of teenagehood and puberty, how on earth is she going to navigate it unharmed? Predation and abuse do occur in more privileged settings; but such close quarters, cheek-by-jowl living would seem to reduce their odds.
Nadine, a Palestinian girl in Israel-occupied Gaza, had to grow up fast, but in a different way. The militaristic occupation makes life hazardous, and in a viral video last May, Nadine reached her breaking point, standing near a pile of rubble after an airstrike by the Israeli Defence Force.
“What am I supposed to do? Fix it? I’m only ten. I can’t even deal with this anymore,” she said, in tears. She wants to be a doctor. Hers are tough circumstances, but I hope she makes it.
Yaroslava made it. To Poland. Her city, Kyiv, is now being subjected to heavy bombardment from Vladimir Putin’s invasion force. It was a 36-hour journey on a stinking, overcrowded train. Before she and her two toddlers boarded, they’d spent five days in an underground shelter. She’d stuffed as much as she could into a couple of suitcases.
Her son, severely discomfited but years away from grasping how much their lives have been transformed, managed to get reunited with his favourite cuddly toy. Daddy had to stay and fight.
Three weeks ago football-crazy Slava had a good job in TV sports, a nice apartment and a nice car; and had been looking forward to the final stages of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League. Today she and her children are refugees in another country, living in someone else’s house. Life comes at you fast.
A week ago in this space, we tried to get an understanding of the long and tangled roots of the conflict. Defenders of Putin’s militarism claim that he was provoked by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), oblivious to the irony that by his actions he couldn’t have made the case for Ukrainian membership of the alliance any more eloquently.
On International Women’s Day of all days, I prefer to litigate the actions of the abuser, rather than discuss what the woman wore.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com.