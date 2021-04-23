Let’s reverse hostility to Maduro

IT was with a mixture of horror and bemusement that I greeted the news that the military junta which has led the coup d’état in Myanmar and declared the election of Aung San Suu Kyi null and void, had locked the legitimate ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) out of the embassy, forcing him to sleep in his car into the morning of April 4.
I was horrified because the principle of diplomatic recognition of one legitimately recognised sovereign state by another is such a fundamental principle of the global order of states that any compromise on this principle opens the flood gates to a world of anarchy and chaos.
I was, however, bemused when I recalled that this was the very behaviour which the United States (US), UK, Canada and other global powers had encouraged and embraced when they recognised the unelected Juan Guaidó as the “alternative president” of Venezuela. At that time, many right-thinking individuals felt that these powers had crossed a sacred line and had opened the door to global future disorder. The Juan Guaidó chickens had come home to roost in Myanmar’s embassy in London.
Thus, when many of the global headlines screamed “Britain slams ‘bullying’ Myanmar over London embassy coup”, none of the news stories paused to recall that the US government had forced the Venezuelan embassy in Washington to vacate the premises on account of the US’ opposition to president Nicolas Maduro.
No one remembered that the UK government had unilaterally seized US$1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England on the basis of the UK’s recognition of Guaidó.
These “disnormative” acts of global “undiplomacy” were also seen in the OAS with the recognition of a Guaidó representative as the legitimate spokesperson for Venezuela—an action supported by several Caricom members.
While the US behaviour was typical, given its overdependence on military and economic might in its global relations, the actions of Canada and some European powers in supporting such extreme diplomatic violations over the insignificant Guaidó hinted at a collapsing global order.
Interestingly, given its de facto control of the state apparatus in Myanmar, the military junta have far greater claims to being a “legitimate” state authority than Guaidó ever was. Yet the world bent over backwards to recognise Guaidó as the leader of Venezuela.
Perhaps with the present opprobrium over Myanmar’s treatment of its UK ambassador, as well as creeping global acknowledgement that the Guaidó myth was a hopeless farce, the world may be now ready to reverse its hostility to Maduro’s Venezuela. The world must: lift the crippling sanctions which deny Venezuela’s children basic medicines; allow her to trade her oil on the global market; recognise her ambassador in the OAS and capitals. Above all, the genocide which is taking place in Venezuela in the name of Juan Guaidó must cease!
—Barbados Nation