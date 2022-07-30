Let’s try ah madman instead

After he almost wrecked demo­cracy in his own country and wounded American alliances abroad, former US president Donald Trump, with a stranglehold on the Republican party through his support base in the Mid-West, has been threatening a rerun in the 2024 presidential election, with a plausible prospect of ­victory.

If he is derailed, it will be due, in large part, to the courage and tenacity of an American lioness from his own Republican party, Liz Cheney, House Representative of Wyoming, core conservative state in the US.