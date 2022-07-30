Let’s try ah madman instead

raffique shah----USE

I do not believe the people of Trinidad and Tobago, least of all those whose votes matter in a near-evenly-divided electorate, are ready for a leader who has the fortitude to take the resource-rich though now declining economy out of the cycles of poverty, stagnation and prosperity, to put it firmly on track such that it steers as close as is possible to an equitable distribution of its wealth—or suffering—and in the painful process deliver us from the evils of free-wheeling capitalism and neo-liberalism that coagulates into one of the filthy-rich, dirt-poor extremities that are imploding across the world, their populations equally stripped of all hope as ours is, the only difference being this time we go down with the ship since there are no alternative ­options.

Then, again, maybe it is I—not the free-wheeling charlatans and crooks who parade up and down the country, claiming they are the solutions to our myriad problems—who is mad. The “fire-starters”, who see the solutions to poverty, unemployment, pot-holed roads, declining production of hydrocarbons, and a million other manifestations of poor management of both money and manpower embodied in their brains or whatever matter or absence thereof, exist in their heads. After all, many world leaders who were lauded in their day, were clinically insane, so where others have failed, why not try a madman instead?

I do not believe that Dr Keith Rowley is any less of a leader than others who are competing for office. True, he did not make any dramatic changes to the direction the country had taken under all previous prime ministers, a course that may have been decisive in changing the fortunes of T&T—we shall never know. Previous PMs have basically stuck to their parties’ policies and programmes although the few changes some made were dramatic enough in terms of our fortunes to warrant their implementation.

We saw it, for example, in the switch of emphasis to natural gas and petro-chemicals that impacted positively on the economy at a time when the oil industry had stagnated. Because its hold on office was so strong, not to add long, the PNM under Dr Eric Williams, Mr George Chambers and Mr Patrick Manning worked with visionaries Dr Ken Julien, Trevor Bhoopsingh, Kerston Coombs and others from a shortlist of pioneers who put us ahead of countries bigger and better endowed than ours, in exploiting hydrocarbons, from upstream to downstream, into becoming the biggest producer of ammonia, feedstock for nitrogenous fertili­sers, and methanol, a base material for a wide range of products used in the auto industries. We had the first LNG plant in this part of the world.

But just as new revenue sources enriched us, they created a breeding ground for corruption that saw a new super-rich class, driven by greed, siphon billions of dollars into their “first circle”, leaving only the crumbs from the national patrimony for the wretched of the land. And to pacify the masses, to satiate their greed—yes, we all had degrees of greed—governments used generous subsidies amounting to billions of dollars a year in products ranging from food to fuels, prayers to fetes. The income gap between the wealthy and the ordinary, not to add, the poor, was widening while the population was “wining”. Governments lost not just the will, but the moral authority to rein-in the madness.

That is the challenge that any leader who wants to save this country from seemingly inevitable doom, must meet head-on, sooner rather than later to bring us back to reality. The dependency syndrome in the population, subtracted from whatever achievements came our way. In other words, there was nothing wrong with government passing off some earnings from oil and gas to the average citizen, in particular the poor. Instead billions of dollars were channelled into unproductive institutions such as URP, DEWD, CEPEP, etc. They became entitlements. Along with a national work ethic that was painful to watch and free-wheeling corruption at every level of the society, left us with the monsters that are draining us into poverty.

Only ANR Robinson and his aide Selby Wilson dared to tamper with the “freeness”, and they acted under instructions from the IMF. Every other person of influence or prime minister kept ­topping up the feeding trough and the corruption continued. Additionally, the neo-liberal political and economic systems that were fashionable worldwide found favour in this country. Together they created billionaires, scores, maybe hundreds of millionaires and multi-millionaires, and widened the gap of income earnings among the very rich, the rich and the working poor.

Everyone knew about it. Those who benefited from the rape of the treasury and the contract system displayed their wealth in opulence, living in mansions, driving expensive vehicles and generally living high and wealthy off what should have been the national patrimony.

(To be continued)

Liz Cheney, Lioness

After he almost wrecked demo­cracy in his own country and wounded American alliances abroad, former US president Donald Trump, with a stranglehold on the Republican party through his support base in the Mid-West, has been threatening a rerun in the 2024 presidential election, with a plausible prospect of ­victory.

If he is derailed, it will be due, in large part, to the courage and tenacity of an American lioness from his own Republican party, Liz Cheney, House Representative of Wyoming, core conservative state in the US.

Burning the town down

The fiery protests that dotted our land in the same week we commemorated the anniversary of the storming of the Parliament may rattle some. A few commentators hinted that the underlying causes of the 1990 insurrection are still present, and wondered whether we are witnessing a rekindled fire. What is the real story? Should we be afraid, or are those protests not the real issue?

Keith Rowley's failed leadership

On Friday, July 21, 2021, around 1.30 p.m., PM Keith Rowley was preparing for his golf game when a senior golf services coordinator sustained an ankle injury from a golf cart he was driving. Nothing untoward seems to have happened to the woman. An hour later, Rowley confirmed, "While I was playing golf I heard from my lawyer that the woman was taken to the hospital, was checked out and cleared to go... Nobody was 'run over'." (Express, October 27, 2021).

Let's try ah madman instead

I do not believe the people of Trinidad and Tobago, least of all those whose votes matter in a near-evenly-divided electorate, are ready for a leader who has the fortitude to take the resource-rich though now declining economy out of the cycles of poverty, stagnation and prosperity, to put it firmly on track such that it steers as close as is possible to an equitable distribution of its wealth—or suffering—and in the painful process deliver us from the evils of free-wheeling capitalism and neo-liberalism that coagulates into one of the filthy-rich,

Child trafficking and the paradox of technology

Yesterday, July 30, marked World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Twenty-one years after the signing of the Palermo Protocol, which helped to establish an internationally accepted definition and put the issue of trafficking on the international agenda, progress in the fight against this human trafficking is globally evident.

Elite black runners and costumed hair

White women are classified by their hair. So, you are a blonde, brunette or redhead based on your hair colour, along with related traits, such as eye colour. Some of these traits also define beauty. The standard is a blue eye. These are natural endowments. But there is a whole cosmetics industry that allows white women who are not blondes, the standard, to be able to affect this trait.