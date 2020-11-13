There was a time when Divali was indeed a national festival—not just a Hindu observance on a declared national holiday, which is what it is evolving into. The time when Divali spurred on a spirit of unification seems to be going, if not gone.
Little by little, the outdoor celebrations in which people of all religions, all hues and varied ethnicities participated, lets say in Adam Smith Square, have become fewer and fewer. This was long before Covid-19.
Covid-19, which has decimated social relations and cultural engagement with supportive audiences, has also dealt an injurious blow to Divali now.
The first Divali in Trinidad and Tobago, probably dating back to not earlier than 1846, a year after the first shipload of indentured Indians came, would have been confined to barrack rooms on a few plantations. It is only after our Indian ancestors would have served out their first five years that villages on the edge of plantations would have begun to form.
Still, Divali would have been confined to those modest homes, and village celebrations would not have emerged until much later.
It would have been the youth of an earlier generation that would have taken Divali from the home out to the village, in this way encouraging community participation.
And because every Hindu family would want to say a prayer and light a deya in every room in their modest home, and light a few deyas around the house and yard on Divali night, the outdoor village celebrations would have been held during the days before Divali day itself, and so these communities, largely Hindu and Indian, created what one might call a season of Divali.
In some culturally vibrant communities, there would be opportunities for song, music and dance; in others, like Felicity and Dow village, Ramleela celebrations emerged. And by the late 1970s/early ’80s, urban events like those in Aranjuez and Adam Smith Square caught public imagination.
Of the various stories which surround the celebration of Divali, perhaps the most popular, notwithstanding the central role of Mother Lakshmi, Goddess of Wealth
(meaning all things which together make for a good life—health, family togetherness, prosperity) is the one about Lord Rama’s return to Ajodhya, after being banished for 14 years by his father, Dhasarath, for no good reason, and after his conquest of Ravan, the demonic king of Lanka, who had abducted Lord Rama’s wife, Sita, in a perverse act of lustful power.
When Lord Rama returned to Ajodhya on the darkest night of the year, the people lit the passage way where he would walk with deyas, to welcome their king and divine soul.
This is the connection between Ramleela and the lighting of deyas on Divali night. So villagers would have established an outdoor theatrical event, retelling and depicting the story of Mother Sita’s abduction, Ravana’s arrogance and the ultimate conquest and rescuing of Sita by Lord Rama.
Ramleela in Trinidad and Tobago remains the outstanding example of the longest existing, continuously played outdoor theatrical event that is well supported by community in the entire western hemisphere. Like so many other things, it is a transplant from the Old World to New World society, developing its own character and modifying form to suit the landscape and the variegated cultural context over time.
Derek Walcott, the prizewinning poet and playwright, St Lucian by birth, Trinbagonian by culture, Caribbean in sensibility, and world class by disposition and self-discipline, has respectfully and warmly celebrated Felicity Ramleela as potent outdoor theatre in his Nobel Prize acceptance speech.
It is from the Ramayana, a sacred text built around the divinity of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, who represent the ideals of human conduct, that the Ramleela story is derived.
The Ramayana was a constant companion and reference to the early indentureds of Hindu faith who came here and became the basis for religious community Ramayana Yagnas across villages, starting in rural Trinidad and then expanding. This has persisted to contemporary times.
Not all indentureds were Hindus. Some indentureds brought Islam with them, and it is possible that a few may have been Christian as well as followers of other offshoots of Hinduism.
There have been attempts, most notably by Sat Balkaransingh, to stage a production of Ramleela indoors from time to time. This has been successful; but the truth of the matter, however, is that Ramleela derives its authenticity and its charm from the space that theatrics in a big, open playground allows, surrounded by community, bordering the playing field, some paying attention, others going about their socialisation, sometimes expressing their approval or other emotions. But the big space and community presence and participation are an important feature.
Covid-19 has killed any such possibility this year, as it has killed Carnival. Mask wearing, social distancing and self-protection, as well as the protection of others has changed work, culture, life and living, as humanity waits on the scientists for a vaccine.
It would be nice in this dark Covid-19 time if each home, whatever your fundamental beliefs, would light a deya. If you feel more comfortable lighting a candle, then do so. Light a lamp or be a light in the world, and let that spirit and that intention of good triumph over evil, pervade your human system on Divali day. Good in the world starts with each individual and, as most religions teach, a constant battle between good and evil rages within each of us. Let us win the battle for good and strive perpetually to do whatever good we can in the world.
Happy Divali to all of you, and may Mother Lakshmi bless you all and this nation with prosperity!