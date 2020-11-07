Dear Ms Nyan Gadsby-Dolly,
I note that you are now inviting from the populace ideas that will help you to transform the Ministry of Education and, hopefully, improve the education and lives of the nation’s children, as well benefit Trinidad and Tobago as a whole.
I sincerely applaud you for this since you are implicating, by your action, that the education of our children is not the sole responsibility of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, but must involve the citizenry of our state.
I hope that you will forgive me if, at the outset, I humbly state that were I appointed Minister of Education by Dr Rowley today, I would use my own grasp of the intellectual knowledge I gained as a primary school boy of yesteryear to serve as the ideal to bestow on the children of today, knowing that they would be civilised with a Trinbagonian identity tomorrow. Here goes the syllabus and curriculum that forged my good self.
Madam Minister, when I realised who I was in life, I found myself at the feet of outstanding head teachers like Prince Ferdinand at Nelson Street Boys’ and Lionel Paul Mitchell at Patience Hill in Tobago. They commanded an army of dedicated, learned teachers like Victoria Mitchell, Florence Arnold, Joey Macdonald Bruce, Danny Boy, Sydney Dedier and Mr Millette, to name a few.
Here in the field of education were trained men and women who understood that I was a unique child with a personality of my own, blessed by God with intelligence even if I didn’t show it, and created with the potential for development that was different from all the other children. Here were teachers who knew that they must nurture me in all the dimensions of my infantile make-up: spiritual, moral, cognitive, emotional, imaginative, playful, aesthetic, social and physical.
When then, I left the primary school to attend St Mary’s College at age 11-plus, I mastered arithmetical problems, including simple and compound interest, stocks and shares, and finding the areas and volumes of all spaces and figures, including the rectangle and the rhombus. In addition, all the tables at the back of my exercise book, including avoirdupois weights, were learnt by rote and when we played head and tail in class, division and multiplication by the factors 17 and 19 mentally were normal questions asked.
Today, I am forced to tell the post-grad students from university that I learned to solve all the varied problems involving percentages in Standard Four, and here I am trying to explain to them the meaning of a decimal and its linkage with percentages.
In terms of English, little was taught to me at St Mary’s; essay writing, punctuation, parsing, the rules of grammar, reported speech, paraphrasing and the conjugation of verbs were all learnt at primary school. All the tenses of verbs, including their present, past, perfect, pluperfect and conditional forms were on the primary school syllabus; finding participles present and past along with their use as gerunds were primary school games for my fertile brain during my leisure moments. Worse, if I dared to use a verb incorrectly, such as “a herd of cattle were grazing” or “neither he nor me are at home”, LP Mitchell would either take my name off the Exhibition Class roll or post me back down to Standard Four.
In the pre-lunch spell, all pupils had to study poetry, the rules of spelling, penmanship or literature in the Government exercise books, before understanding the works of the creator as gleaned in the religious catechism period.
Daily, even in the absence of food, we thanked God before and after meals for his bounty; daily, we spoke to God four times. We thus grew up with God at the front, God at the side and God at the rear.
Afternoons in primary school were given to geography, history, hygiene, nature study and civics, so that the basics to my biology and science at St Mary’s College were already studied in the primary school. Today, when most of my post-grad students have never heard of Tubal Uriah Butler, I tell them “not only did I learn the names of all the parliamentarians who succeeded in the 1950 elections in Trinidad and Tobago, but the lives of Butler, Cipriani, Quintin O’Connor, Roy Joseph, APT James, Mzumbo Lazare and, would you believe it, Dr Eric Williams were discussed in our primary school classrooms”. It is true that we had to learn by rote in history the “Sea Dogs and the Buccaneers” but the stories of these warlords, like English poetry, were so well told and pronounced that the historical values and morals gained from them impacted our ears and minds, made our brains wander, they being filled with wonder, and fine-tuned our manhood and womanhood.
And while our teachers made us aware of the syllabus to be studied, they were masters of the curriculum which in effect amounted to their approach to teaching and the activities they used to impart knowledge.
My trained teachers knew, too, that they had to understand and pass on the local culture to us if we were to become civilised beings. They knew that Trinbagonians had special traits to be taught and understood for them to become educated. They knew that to be educated in England needed a curriculum and syllabus totally different from that which was needed to apply in Trinidad and Tobago. Today, then, when Dr Rowley uses his Tobago phrases such as “cow don’t make sheep” and the Opposition Leader’s “tongue has a pip like a fowl”, or Lord Kitchener speaks of “Dingolay”, it takes the culturally educated Trinidadian to understand. Without a firm understanding of the culture of Trinidad and Tobago in the classrooms of Trinidad and Tobago, our students will grow up without a Trinbagonian identity. They will, on the other hand, generate a sense of self that is open to being crushed by foreign minds, foreign ideologies and barbarian music and language inimical to their sense of purpose.
What all this means, Madam Minister, is that my wish for your success and the success of our educational system is that over the next two or three years, you need to focus strongly on the primary school, its teachers, its curriculum, its syllabus, and its need for proper nutrition, uniforms, books, computers and transportation for our children.
Train and put the best teachers in the primary schools, Madam Minister. Put the holders of Master’s degrees and doctorates in the primary schools. Put the teachers who understand the value of Trinbagonian culture in the primary schools. When you do so, Madam Minister, you will be saving the nation’s future from criminals, abusers, rapists, corrupt parliamentarians and impolite, disrespectful people. Put the greater part of your budget on the primary school and its children. It will be an expensive procedure, but if you think education is expensive, try ignorance.
Peace!