LGBTQ discrimination by legal design

Show me your law and I’ll show you what your society values.
As the local LGBTQ community culminates Pride Month with its familiar July 30 parade, there is a chance to revisit a familiar piece of legislation that is often cited by LGBTQ and other activists, yet continues to be ignored by our parliamentarians: the Equal Opportunities Act (EOA)—a single piece of legislation that claims to prohibit discrimination, yet in one line expressly denies the protection of LGBTQ citizens from discrimination.
Even in the so-called First World countries, new forms of LGBTQ discrimination are emerging. Members of the LGBTQ community in the US are witnessing a gradual rollback of their once most progressive laws. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favour of Lorie Smith, a website designer of the Colorado-based business 303 Creative, LLC. Smith claimed it would be against her Christian faith to make websites for same-sex marriages. What is unique about this case was that Smith wanted to post a pre-emptive notice that her business would not create websites promoting same-sex marriages, and would instead refer such patrons to other designers. Colorado’s anti-discrimination law, however, prevents discriminating against people based on their gender identity or sexual orientation. Smith sued Colorado and eventually filed a successful petition in the Supreme Court.
Critics of the court pointed out that the ruling would allow private businesses the constitutional right to discriminate against LGBTQ citizens. Given the court’s majority alignment with conservative values, the ruling was unsurprising though still shocking because it underscored how easily a law that protected people could be struck down.
Of course, for countries such as ours with an EOA that openly discriminates, the constitutional right to refuse LGBTQ citizens is already built into our legislation. On page eight, the EOA explicitly points out that references to “sex” “does not include sexual preference or orientation”.
Just like Smith’s desire to pre-empt access to her website services by same-sex couples, the EOA pre-empts access to equal opportunities. Our LGBTQ citizens have no legal precedent to challenge discriminatory practices, whether it concerns employment, the provision of goods and services, or the provision of accommodation. If the swift events involving the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act which saw the Prime Minister convene Parliament to debate and pass “sensible” amendments are anything to go by, the Government is clearly in a position to revise legislation post-haste. While I do not expect this same urgency when it comes to the EOA, there should at least be plans to revisit the outdated act.
Other Caribbean countries such as Barbados have made amendments to their Employment Rights Act, 2012. The most recent version of the Employment Act, 2020, explicitly refers to sexual orientation as one of the grounds upon which a person cannot be discriminated against.
The unevenness of holistic anti-discrimination law throughout the Caribbean was noted by Stephenson & Persadie in their 2019 study of discriminatory law throughout the region.
Fast-forward to today where, except for Barbados, little has changed. The recently concluded 45th sitting of Caricom Heads of Government provided the ideal opportunity to draw attention to the glaring issue of discriminatory LGBTQ legislation throughout the Caribbean. Instead, attention was given to pomp, ceremony and lofty ideals of integration. One of these ideals was a renewed plan for the free movement of citizens belonging to CSME member states.
Just as Caricom leaders agreed to amend the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas by March 30, 2024, to guarantee unrestricted travel to live and work, anti-discriminatory laws that cater to every aspect of a person’s identity, not just the ones deemed appropriate, should also be considered. After all, what about LGBTQ Caribbean citizens who plan to travel under the revised CSME policy? In the name of true regional integration, the freedom to live and work has to be complemented by a person’s freedom to have their queer identity be protected under the law.
Although I have focused on the EOA’s exclusion of LGBTQ citizens, those such as Dr Bephyer Parey have pointed to other aspects of the EOA which do not support equal opportunity for people with disabilities.
Parey’s call, earlier this year, for the EOA to be revised points to flaws in the act that do not just involve LGBTQ citizens. So, even if our politicians do not see it as significant to update our EOA, they run the risk of the continued disenfranchisement of certain groups of people.
In 2021, Ian Roach, chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission, noted that private sector companies such as Scotiabank were going beyond what the law insists. The bank’s 2021 announcement that its medical coverage would be extended to same-sex partners of its employees will be seen as a watershed moment in the push for a truly equal-opportunity act. Now it is time for the law to catch up with reality to offer constitutional protection.
As US politicians prepare for the 2024 presidential election, Americans are putting the Supreme Court’s 303 Creative ruling on the ballot. It is only a matter of time before our LGBTQ citizens do the same. With a local government election soon, and a general election to follow, the Government and Opposition would be wise to listen to the rumblings for an EOA that delivers on its promise to prohibit discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities and Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.