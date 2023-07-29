LGE: political veterans’ last hurrah

It is becoming increasingly clear that a major cause of the country’s spiralling and unmanageable level of crime is the failure to address problems within the national security infrastructure.

The shocking revelation that for some time now drones have been breaching the security system of the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove to make direct deliveries to prisoners in their cells and to drop off parcels of contraband on the prison compound shows just how inadequately prepared the system is for dealing with today’s criminal ­networks.