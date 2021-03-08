Friday March 12 will mark one year since the first positive test for Covid-19 was made public in Trinidad and Tobago. Since then, life as we know it has been upended and won’t be the same again. For 139 people here and 2.5 million worldwide, life has been extinguished altogether. All figures are up to last Sunday.
My sense is that we mostly coped, and adapted well. But I don’t know what I don’t know. In Britain, a Glasgow University study showed that the mental health effects of the pandemic were worse than people thought. The worst-affected thought of suicide.
The US, the country with the most cases, is projected to have 300,000 fewer babies this year despite all the extra time together. BBC is reporting that Americans are delaying pregnancies, having sex less often, and want fewer children because of the pandemic. They’re worried about the economic fallout from Covid-19.
In Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s Love in The Time of Cholera, hoisting the yellow flag of cholera on a boat effectively quarantined the protagonists. That gave them the opportunity to face issues in their relationship without outside interruption. It’s been the same for some of us this past year.
Lockdowns demanded round-the-clock co-existence for non-singles. Debbie adores her husband, but still felt suffocated by months-long 24/7 proximity to him. Priya’s love for her children isn’t in doubt. But before the pandemic, she’d savour those hours after she dropped them off at school—her decompression time. Me-time that busy working mothers need. Others welcomed the enforced togetherness.
Homeschooling has been a tough test for parent, child and teacher. Jobs have been lost. Salaries have been reduced. Businesses have failed, or are under severe strain to remain open. Businesses such as supermarkets proved to be pandemic-proof. If you bought stock in Zoom before the pandemic, good call (no pun…). Video conferencing has exploded. Many no longer see the sense in driving long miles for short meetings.
We learned to add masks to things we shouldn’t leave home without, and we brought some style to them. Lipstick sales have dropped, eye cosmetics use has increased. Pandemic beards bloomed. Many of us put on some fat as gyms closed, and we experiment-cooked our way out of boredom. My cake-baking game is strong. My sit-ups game not so much.
Mask wearing seemed consistent, but too many people wear them below their noses. Social distancing is a battle that’s been lost.
Using the New York Times’ global interactive tracker, T&T with 7,732 cases, has one of lowest infection rates per capita in the Caribbean and Latin America, 556 per 100,000. Jamaica has three times the number of overall cases (25,303) and a per capita of 862. Guyana, with about two-thirds of T&T’s population, has more cases (8,772), and therefore a higher p/c (1,126).
Johns Hopkins University data puts T&T at fourth lowest among 15 Caribbean countries, and T&T’s current weekly infection rate is four. The US has a staggering 29 million out of 117 million cases worldwide. The Czech Republic has the world’s highest p/c death rate, and Burundi the lowest.
Prime Minister Keith Rowley led well, and his good-humoured, avuncular scolding style met the moment. To “stare Parasramly” is now a meme. Many voiced their crush on the CMO, Dr Roshan Parasram. While the Ministry of Health (MoH) could be too guarded towards a media carrying out its essential functions, the daily briefings by Minister Terrence Deyalsingh were as good an exercise in public accountability as I’ve seen. The daily doctors were outstanding.
After the first lockdown had ended, the June/July trendlines showed that Covid-19 was preparing to go on a faster, deadlier gallop. Opening the campaigning window in the weeks before the August 10 elections seemed risky. Did PM Rowley shut down, post-election, later than he should have? And did that make things worse? Was there enough room beyond August for both optimal mitigation of Covid-19 spread and constitutional necessity?
One year in, the world is pivoting to vaccines. And on that note, the government said a letter from Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar to India’s PM Narendra Modi was out of bounds. Kamla isn’t the first Opposition leader to engage another government. But her own statements seem to suggest that the governing impulse was to biff PM Rowley.
India won’t have liked finding themselves in the middle of a partisan fight in T&T, and Modi would likely prefer bilateral engagement with the government on a matter as significant as this. And yet Kamla raised an important question… why didn’t T&T get vaccines from India when other Caribbean countries did?
Some bckground. Modi met jointly with Caricom leaders—including Rowley and Barbadian PM Mia Mottley—alongside the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2019. Mottley has built a good relationship with him, and got a quick “yes” on vaccines in January 2021.
Minister Deyalsingh of all people not knowing that T&T’s vaccine supply was a donation from Barbados was a bad fumble. The MoH correction said he was misinformed. Blame-shifting isn’t a good look. He should have just apologised and left it at that.
Kamla’s saying that T&T was “reeling” from Covid-19 triggered him. Are we? It depends. People who lost jobs, and bar owners, are reeling. On the other hand, T&T is doing better than most countries, and the WHO has praised its pandemic management. “Reeling” isn’t an empirical measure. Why take it on?