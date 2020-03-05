Life is a stage

IT was just after seven a.m. and seven blue imps took up positions on and around a concrete bench at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, just across the road from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Lying bareback was a portly chap, streaks of red paint across his belly, and he was fast asleep.
As one of the imps gave him a slight chuck, Smiley said: “You’re in hell,” just as the fellow stirred, opened his eyes and raised his head.
He looked around in a bit of a daze but quickly flashed a big bright smile as seven blue imps laughed along with him.
As he came off the bench and looked to rejoin his band, the imps headed towards the Grand Stand and the Savannah stage, all bare and bathed in sunshine.
After a gate was closed on them on the eastern side, it seemed that the attempt to cross the stage would be called off. But first Shrimp jumped the barrier, then Megas, followed by a third who won’t be named, before the other four made a laboured climb over the shiny silver fence.
And there in front of them was the legendary arena, a famous piece of real estate that has seen the most magnificent costumes and heard the greatest of classic calypsoes and perfect pan which go into Trinidad and Tobago Carnival.
Now this Monday morning there were seven half-drunk imps from Diego Martin and environs making their way across, one prancing and sweeping the stage with his red fork, all blowing their whistles and making the most of a unique opportunity.
As they came off the western side, two foreign-looking photographers took countless photos, including with the imps at the end of the stage silhouetted against the sun.
It was the highlight of Jouvert 2020 for the seven blue imps. Actually, there were eight of them to start with but the biggest imps got lost early on and wasn’t seen again.
They had donned their masks and wings, tied on their tails and pasted the paint under a streetlight on Broome Street, running late after being made to suffer, along with everyone else from the west, in a police roadblock at Cocorite. It was so bad that some who didn’t want to miss out on anything opened their car doors and started to walk towards Port of Spain from the flyover near Powder Magazine.
Good things come to those who wait, though, and it was still dark when they met up with Brimblers pan side in Woodbrook, at the corner of Warren Street, where the imps got their first request to pose for a picture.
And it was like that right through the morning, fellow Jouvert revellers wanting to take a photo with the imps, from Victoria Square, where Brimblers played to win the Jouvert Bomb Competition in their category, to the Savannah and Cipriani Boulevard, and all along Tragarete Road.
They were a huge hit and bandleader Andrew “Minshall” was well pleased, so when the imps returned to the band house he was only talking about the sunlit photograph from the Savannah stage having already gone viral, and charging US$1,000 to the 20 select outside masqueraders he was going to allow into the band next year.
If those grand plans come to fruition, he would have to hire some help to build the costumes, especially when imps newcomer Boo hardly lifted a finger to get the band ready, heading off to Angostura’s Global Cocktail Challenge on Saturday evening while the rest laboured in Andrew’s garage.
Truant Boo would say he couldn’t refuse an invitation to the Hyatt Regency, where he stood near the Bahamian couple cheering lustily for their countryman Marv Cunningham as he took the title ahead of an international cast of bartenders. And sipped the host’s seven-year-old rum and savoured doubles with a choice of goat, shrimp or chicken. Absolutely delicious!
And he was entertained by top T&T performers Nailah Blackman, Ravi B and Patrice Roberts and met New York-based Trini DJ Christopher “Jillionaire” Leacock, a real cool guy.
Also in the Hyatt’s Port of Spain Ballroom were members of the media from Manchester, New Zealand and further afield, all hopefully with only good things to report about T&T Carnival.
Then Boo passed by the Savannah, “on the drag”, where the world’s greatest steelbands were warming up for the Grand Prix of Pan.
Some of the other imps were also in attendance, and after Desperadoes were announced as Panorama champions for a record 12th time, they sipped a few beverages at Jennie’s Joint with Ann Marie and chatted with Despers supporter David, the sno cone man who was still getting sales after midnight.
Mingling with rasta elders and other characters putting in an appearance, including the nuts vendor in a cream suit and purple shirt and tie, pushing a grocery cart, and the woman with the purple hair dancing alone in her own little world.
It’s always a nice place to be on Carnival Saturday night, where everything goes by slow and sweet.
But instead of heading home to rest up to assist at the band house on Sunday, Boo had to go by Frankie’s on Ariapita Avenue, which was already like Carnival Tuesday, with no room to move, and the house announcer had to make bilingual requests for the people to get out the road around “Little Caracas” to let a police bus pass through.
It goes without saying that Boo didn’t make it to the imps’ mas camp until Sunday evening, just in time to see the last set of wings being completed.
If he’s invited back for Bat & Blue Productions’ 2021 Jouvert presentation, they might charge him double, but he wouldn’t miss it for the world.