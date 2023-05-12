It is just over 60 years now since we and other countries of the region became independent, and we should be asking ourselves the question now, as we find ourselves this far from the shores of colonialism, whether our ambitions were in order, whether we indeed can see viable destinations on the horizon, or whether our fate across the region is simply to drift with the currents.
At Independence, Sparrow sang: “Trinidad and Tobago, will always live on; colonialism gone; our nation is born. We go follow our leaders; they always do their best.”
But, despite Sparrow’s optimism at Independence, when, borrowing from Earl Lovelace, we all drank of “the wine of astonishment”, I have been puzzling over the notion that we and the many other small territories in the region, now independent, probably have gone as far as we can, and that our position in the world now is that of driftwood, flowing with global currents, moving at their behest, rudderless, aimless, no destination imagined. Nothing on the horizon.
For me, Petrotrin is the marker here. Mighty Power did tell us that we can’t go anywhere just saying we got oil. Well, the refinery shut down just so, and nothing replaces the economy it engendered. We could try fried chicken and coffee if we want, but the serious countries of the world are talking about AI (artificial intelligence), driverless cars, electric vehicles, and generally about high technology.
What models are there of countries with relatively small populations, to which we could aspire? Well, in 2022, US News & World Report set forth the top countries of the world, on a set of criteria, included among which were some with relatively small populations, their ranks shown as follows: Denmark (10), 5.8 million; Norway (13), 5.4 million; Singapore (19), 5.4 million; Finland (15), 5.4 million; Ireland (23), 5.03 million.
So we see that in the population range of about five million people, some very stable countries thrive. These countries constitute benchmarks or models that help us to understand our prospects. It is the case, though, that we do not see countries with Caribbean-sized populations in the mix. Except for Liechtenstein, with a population of about 40,000 and a robust economy, there really are no small countries with less than five million people that make any economic showing.
The World Bank is aware of this problem and has established the Small States Forum, comprising 42 countries whose populations are less than 1.5 million. These countries are said to be prone to encountering development difficulties because of their small size, and economic base. They are prone to external economic shocks, to natural disasters, and now climate change (in the form of rising sea levels, and droughts).
So we see that some of our troubles are baked into the cake. We are small, geographically so for most of the countries in the region except Guyana. Our populations are small. We are static.
Our universities are clueless.
In the case of our own country, it is clear that from a civic standpoint we have deteriorated drastically. We have one of the highest rates of murder on the planet, and our legal system, comprised of policing and courts, has long succumbed. There are prisoners in remand going on a decade without trial. People who live in particular communities do so according to the dictates and wiles of criminals.
At the macro level, the economic drivers are not readily discernible. Do we have a labour market, and if so how does it work?
Our politics remains primitive in concept, simply mapped onto our racial and historical demographics—though we deny this. In England they have people who identify themselves as conservatives, labourites and liberals. In America there are Democrats and Republicans. In these cases, political parties reflect particular ideologies—stances or beliefs. A Conservative believes in fiscal restraints. A Democrat in America is for the working class and minorities. Labourites in England are pro-union. There is an intellectual component underpinning the foundation of parties.
Barbados shows our regional dilemma here. They have about five Labour parties. Nothing to do with ideology, just convenience.
In our country, and in Guyana, we took the easy way out. Politics map onto race/ethnicity. Accordingly, it becomes deterministic. People do not have political beliefs. Rather, they hold to political identities based merely on the race to which we belong. Thus politics here (as in Guyana) cannot facilitate nation building, because it is inherently divisive, made worse by the usual denials that this is the case.
This is not entirely deterministic, as could be seen in 1986, with the NAR victory; and in 2010, with the victory of the People’s Partnership. In both cases, the winning parties articulated multi-racial stances, from which they walked away with victory. We are cursed politically by history. We cannot walk away from inherited cleavages.
But meanwhile, our country drifts, whereto, no one knows. There is no model on the planet of a successful country of a million or so people. We lack the psychology that is needed to forge cohesive countries. Our history gets in the way. We flirted with Federation, but then decided otherwise. But this country, for certain, has no viable future, based on 60 years of tradition.
Things are worse now because we do not have a clearly delineated labour market—an exchange where jobs are created and qualified aspirants compete for positions.
VS Naipaul said nothing was created here. Well, here is our chance to prove him wrong.
What future is there for us economically? What do we do next here? Fried chicken, coffee, pizza are imports. Plantation economy. What do we have here, coming from within us?
Universities are supposed to be key here. But our universities are not known for inventiveness. We do not discover anything on our campuses. Like they do in the UK or in North America, or China, or India. Instead of helping to shape it, our universities reflect the national character.
I hope I am wrong, but I see us continuing to drift, and to descend.
—Author Theodore Lewis is professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota.