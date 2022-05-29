Literary arrivals of Indo-Trinidadian women

To commemorate this year’s Indian Arrival Day I wanted to look to the literature written by women about women. While VS Naipaul stands out for being not only our Nobel Laureate but also the most famous Trinidadian writer of East Indian descent, our lesser-known women writers offer equally thoughtful and entertaining accounts of what it means to be Indo-Trinidadian. The snapshots of four women writers here are meant to whet your appetite in the hope that you will further seek out our rich Indo-Trinidadian literary tradition. Each of the novels I examine are deliberately taken from our current decade and the previous three. This is intended to give you a broad overview of our Indo-Trinidadian literary tradition by women writers as well as allow you to see what has changed and remained the same from the 1990s to now.
Lakshmi Persaud,
Butterfly in the Wind (1990)
Persaud’s debut novel illustrates the maturation of the protagonist Kamla. She grows up in an extended family and a community of women which includes her mother, her older sister, her grandmother and the family’s domestic helpers. Unlike these women, however, Kamla has the opportunity to study abroad, in Ireland, where she would attend university. She becomes the first female in her community to pursue higher education. Persaud’s novel marks a pivotal point in Trinidadian history and East Indian culture with its focus on Kamla, a first-generation university student. In addition to the increasing access to higher education described by Persaud, the novel also critiques aspects of Hindu tradition, namely the treatment of women and their roles in a traditional society. Kamla notes that “adultery was another matter. If committed by a wife, it was her death sentence… socially.” Persaud’s exploration of tradition and change for East Indian women makes her debut novel an important addition to how Indo-Trinidadian women began to challenge the religious status quo.
Ramabai Espinet,
The Swinging Bridge (2003)
One of my personal favourites. Espinet’s debut novel is narrated by Mona Singh, a film student at the University of Montreal whose family moves to Canada after growing discrimination against Indians in post-independent Trinidad. Mona, a scholarship winner, moves back to Trinidad to satisfy the wish of her brother who is dying from AIDS. While back in Trinidad, Mona is forced to confront the many forms of exile experienced by multiple generations of East Indian women. Critics have noted the importance of the kala pani (migration out of India) to recreating a new identity for East Indian women. As Espinet highlights in the novel, the kala pani also led to loss: “It was a time when newly educated people would throw out almost everything Indian at first, and slowly gather back into their lives those relics that were essential for survival. Eating sada roti and tomato chokha, wearing gold churias at weddings, drying mangoes for achar and kuchela.” Although the timeline of Espinet’s novel is vast, it connects indentureship to migration to explore alienation and adaptation.
Shani Mootoo, Moving Forward Sideways Like a Crab (2014)
Born in Ireland, grew up in Trinidad, and moved to Canada, Mootoo embodies the movement through time as well as identity in her sixth novel. Mootoo transports us through time and the personal history of Siddhani Mahale (also known as ‘Sid’), one of the main characters and mother of Jonathan. Jonathan returns to Trinidad from Canada to learn that his mother now identifies as a man and is referred to as a Sydney. The novel takes the form of a memoir which Sid/Sydney recounts for Jonathan. In the process, we learn along with Jonathan about trans identities that question the outdated and conservative beliefs about sex and gender in the Caribbean. We are told that Sid “no longer wanted to be identified by others as a woman, and treated, as a result, in predictable and predetermined ways”. Mootoo’s rethinking of traditional sex and gender binaries coincides with Indo-Trinidadian identities that continue to change over time.
Ira Mathur,
Love the Dark Days (2022)
This forthcoming novel proves to add to the diverse experience of Indo-Trinidadian women through a focus on the female character Poppet who is born of mixed Hindu-Muslim parentage. The complexity of religion meets those of race and class relations. The story, which moves between India, England, Trinidad, and St Lucia, tells of the trauma, prejudice, and privilege that have shaped Indo-Trinidadian identities.
The author is a
PhD Candidate & Teaching Associate
Department of English
College of Humanities & Fine Arts
University of Massachusetts, Amherst