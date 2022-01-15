Living in a Netflix movie

In my former life, I used to be a marketing guy. A product like Netflix, therefore, intrigues me. While most persons only see Netflix’s dominance, I see the brand’s aspirational benefit, “escape from reality”. The brand connects people with stories, providing fast, easy entertainment. It taps into your feelings as you consume the shows.
Two of their top 2021 movies were Red Notice and Narcos: Mexico. Red Notice is a movie about an FBI agent working with an art thief to catch another criminal. Who is the actual crook? What is the reality about the stolen eggs? The other movie is a spin-off of the original Narcos movie about the drug trade. Looking at these movies can cause deep reflection. We often tell each other “Trinidad is not a real place”; it is more like a Netflix movie. An escape from reality.
Last Sunday’s Guardian reported a most bizarre tale. How much of it is true will be tested in court, but there was talk of cash transactions and fantasy exchanges between different principals. There is a slew of questions to be answered, presumably, in court. A high official in charge of one of the country’s most prestigious companies is named in the allegations. The official has denied the allegations to his boss. The court will however rule.
All the newspapers have been chronicling the unfolding chaos around the policy directive regarding the vaccination programme. At the time of the announcement, it was expected that the civil service would comply with the order by mid-January. In the Sunday, January 9, edition of the Newsday paper, the Attorney General advised that he was not ready to go to Parliament with legislation. Really? Who set the original deadline? This debacle reminds me of guys playing “small goal” and the goalkeeper shouting, “Mine!” as the opposition crosses the ball in front of the goal. Other defenders stand by. The keeper then proceeds to miss the ball, and the score is changed.
How did this happen? Is our Attorney General responsible for negotiating with trade unions? Why is he inserted into the fray except to give the unions ample opportunity to hog the headlines? The line minister is Allyson West, with the Chief Personnel Officer reporting to her. Colm Imbert, as Finance Minister, is involved in any negotiation that involves money.
In our surreal world, we miss that government is a bundle of expertise. In the past, we had Hilton Cupid, Sandra Marchack and Stephanie Lewis as Chief Personnel Officers dealing with the Public Services Association and all other like bodies. There was a rich experience thread that joined all these officeholders. Now either the department does not have the depth of experience, or the minister believes he is Superman. Movie in progress. Buy your popcorn since the insatiable desire for attention will not stop.
This insertion of an inexperienced labour negotiator is an unforced error. At this moment, when we need a top-drawer performance in ensuring that the vaccination programme can be executed appropriately, are we facing the reality of a hollowed-out institution unable to step in? We witness the myth that lawyers can step into government and work magic. Why should the unions believe the tough messages when they read the papers and see a tendency to transactional approaches? Why would they not take a shy at disruption and demanding money when they realise the only thing that seems to matter is the vanity of a malleable narcissist?
On cue, trade unionists presented cases, claiming these represent the vaccines’ adverse effects. The ball was, therefore, passed to the Ministry of Health. At their news conference, the ministry attempted to suggest that there were no such reports. Why? This spin deflates the claim that their medical officers provide guidance. The reality is that there is no lasting effect for most people, but there have been a few reported cases in other jurisdictions of severe distress. Why undermine credibility? Did the strategists (if there are any) not expect this claim from the trade unionists? The obligation of the public servants in the Health Ministry is not to act robotically; they must be honest about their views and concerns, and provide their best judgment.
We have opened the door for con artists. People are very vulnerable in complex issues like the virus and vaccines. The scammers’ job is to appear trustworthy and take the scared’s side. The problem? The “marks” forget the history of vaccines from earlier generations.
Are we living in a comedy or a horror show? How do we feel about this escape from reality?