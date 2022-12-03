Noble Philip

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines la-la land as “a euphoric, dreamlike mental state detached from the harsher realities of life”. In our version, leaders and followers are allergic to facts—inconvenient truths. They look at life through red-and-yellow-tinted glasses that allow them to possess selective memories.

The citizens of la-la land reduce serious conversations to sound bites, and treasure incivility as a means of argument. Their solutions are “pelt a jook” and see what happens. These public performances arise from ignorance of the facts, incompetence, or perhaps malicious intentions. Yet miraculously, the citizens confidently expect life to be blissful in a consequence-free world. Sadly, there is always a bill to be paid. The debt, payable in floodwaters this past two weeks, came due.

“In hard times, people want to know you are on their side, even if you cannot help them feel better. You can always help them feel seen; the best way to support them is to show up”—Adam Grant, Wharton School professor (2022).

Jack Warner, the master of optics, demonstrated this skill when he had the then-Prime Minister Mrs Persad-Bissessar don rubber boots in May 2010 (Guardian, May 27, 2010). The harried Minister Rohan Sinanan is now the sacrificial lamb, and misreading the room was disastrous. The highway debacle on November 29 was utterly tone-deaf.

The Bamboo episode requires us to study it well to appreciate how our leaders leverage the people’s distress for their narrow political ends. Floods represent an opportunity for slush funds and unaccountable spending. Greenvale comparisons do not hold. There had been ten to 16 inches of rain over 72 hours. This weekend’s rains were not in that range.

Our floods were a long time coming. The same Jack Warner knows this. How could Cabinet-level ministers not know? In his August 2018 blog, Afra Raymond recounts the sordid saga of Warner ignoring a broad alliance of professional interests, the Stormwater Management Committee. Their offer to work for free was disdainfully dismissed! Instead, the desire was to access a $120 million IDB loan, and a contractor was identified. The end result?

“In December 2013, the IDB’s board of directors approved a US$120 million loan to fund a Flood Alleviation and Drainage Programme for the city of Port of Spain, as requested by the government of Trinidad and Tobago. The loan was subsequently cancelled in 2017 after it was determined that further design work was needed in order to implement the project. No money was ever paid out under the loan.” —Rocio Medína Bolívar, IDB Group Country Representative.

The UWI had a four-member team led by Dr Matthew Wilson working on the flooding issue in 2013. They collected data using airborne laser scanning technology (LiDAR) for a project of the Drainage Division. This project assessed the flood risk in the lower Caroni River basin within the contexts of climate change, community vulnerability and adaptive capacity. It was designed to fit into the Medium Term Policy Framework 2011-2014 of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, which aimed to increase the resilience of the poor and vulnerable to the effects of flooding (Ministry of Planning and the Economy, 2011). What happened?

The Mayaro road collapse is equally stunning. In 2007, Denyse Mahabir and Dr Leonard Nurse reported, “The rapid rate of erosion... has serious implications for the very existence of the road. At the current rate of erosion, the road may cease to exist in two to three years if no intervention is made.”

The residents had a rancorous meeting with their MP, Winston Peters. Martine Powers reported that Mr Shawn Charles, a Mayaro resident, said, “We could be building a temporary road with the same problems, and next year... we catch a high tide and road wash in again.” MP Peters retorted, “In order to keep continuation with what we started, what you had to do is keep we in power so you sure we gon’ finish it... Because nobody could account for what a next administration would do.” The Ministry of Works and MP Peter refused to show the residents the slide show of the work to be done because it had been deemed too “technical” for residents to understand. Utter disrespect to citizens without tinted glasses is the norm in la-la land.

The upshot? Two months and $57 million were spent fixing seven or eight breaches.

But the la-la land vibes were strong. We proceeded to build the controversial South Highway. The 2013 Armstrong Report showed us that the then-Government learned their lesson from the Mayaro experience—do not ask the residents anything! They knew their lesson from the IDB fiasco in Port of Spain—do not ask for a loan. Dr Armstrong criticised the design-build approach, saying “the project is too complex and too controversial to take this laissez-faire approach”. That drama and its impact are still unfolding.

The ECLAC study (2019) on riverine flooding said, “Over the years, several studies have identified and mapped risk areas in the country. However, there is still no systematic collection of data... (on) economic impacts of flood events.” We have had 59 crest gauges since 1981!

Will la-la land get washed away eventually? Or will the red-and-yellow-tinted glasses wearers remove them?

