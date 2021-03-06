Living in sin

With our two main political parties each having their vast majority support in one of the two major races in the country, tribal allegiance protects politicians from the full brunt of public opinion, the ultimate guarantor of democracy.
Accountability is therefore low in this virtually bifurcated society of repeated betrayals and broken promises by politicians. We live in national sin.
Take the brazen back-pedalling on procurement reform, critical to dealing with the cancer of corruption cheating this population of developmental resources for decades. No uproar. The Government is sailing along, most likely grinning in private while the people remain complacent and cheated. On another occasion, after he had twice raised gas prices, Finance Minister Colm Imbert gleefully said to an international audience, “They haven’t rioted yet.”
Then we had Petrotrin. Imagine committing that sin and getting re-elected to continue your destructive legacy! The failed OWTU/Patriotic bid confirms they should have never shut down the refinery. The Government “bent over backwards”, says Imbert. But the administration had no choice. OWTU was the only aspirant after the Government’s disastrous bid offer ended with 77 original expressions of interest vanishing. Then, to cover up their sin of shutting down the refinery, the Government became desperate to get it restarted, “Government’s number one priority,” insisted Imbert.
They were willing to virtually give it to OWTU/Patriotic, which was given a three-year moratorium on payments and a ten-year repayment period without even asking. But it all fell apart because the union’s proposals required a huge Government outlay which the country can ill-afford. “We were asked to pay $5 billion to buy back our own asset and give it away for nothing and allow it to be mortgaged to a third party,” said Imbert. And the Government clung to such flimsiness for an entire year while the refinery rusted in the Pointe-a-Pierre sun.
So now, it’s back to the open market, whether for sale or lease, no matter. They just want a “re-start of the refinery”, repeats Imbert. The situation is indeed urgent. The nation is facing a crunch in foreign exchange, the lifeblood of this economy. Forex shortage is “frightening”, says Michael Seheult, president of the Food Distributors Association. And we no longer have the gross US$350 million annual earnings from the refinery’s products. Even worse, we spend US$250 million every year to import the products Petrotrin once produced. Absolutely unsustainable! Imbert admits this is “a drain of foreign exchange to purchase imported fuel!”
So, what was the monumental madness that drove them to shut down the refinery? The Prime Minister told us, “We will now make money by finding and selling oil.” What absurdity! He should have added, “We will now also spend billions to import fuel, draining our foreign exchange and bringing the prospect of empty grocery shelves.” And to think he was strongly advised against shutting down. Experts, Solomon and Associates and McKinsey as well as the chairman and the Petrotrin Board, wanted the company restructured.
They were right. Petrotrin was viable. Between 2010 and 2016, it paid $20.2 billion in taxes. And plans were afoot to move oil production from 47,600 bpd in 2015 to almost 60,000 by the end of 2020 through reactivation of Trinmar’s Southwest Soldado Field and other platforms and inactive wells. There was also aggressive drilling and work-over programmes resulting from the Land and Trinmar 3D seismic, together with the planned Mature Field Rejuvenation programmes for Barrackpore and Trinmar East fields. But these programmes were either delayed or discontinued under the Rowley administration, dropping oil production and contributing significantly to Petrotrin’s closure.
They now doubt it will ever get restarted. The uncertainty shows, as reality drives home the message. Unlike the first bid offer when Imbert claimed multinationals were banging on the door to buy, he is now uncharacteristically subdued, saying: “We will only know when we go out,” acknowledging “an uncertain and difficult market”. Energy Minister Franklin Khan also voiced doubt, saying “with guarded caution” there “may be space” in the market for a refinery like Guaracara.
They are obviously groping in the dark. I expected it. I repeatedly warned the Government the global energy revolution is rendering refineries like Petrotrin outdated.
A quarter of the world’s refineries face closure by 2035 as countries meet their greenhouse gas reduction targets. And this was before Covid-19, which has accelerated the greening momentum. Today, Big Oil, including BP, Shell, Exxon and Total, are under intensifying pressure from environmentalists and investors to reduce emissions and increase renewable energy production.
Last month, after it formed a joint venture to develop 12 utility-scale solar projects in the US, Total withdrew from the American Petroleum Institute, the most powerful oil lobby. Prospects for restarting our facility have worsened. Additionally, today’s refineries must be able to also produce petrochemicals from oil. More oil is increasingly used for this and less for transportation.
But we let them shut down instead of restructure the refinery. We smile as we sink. This nation must wake up from its tribalism. We hurt ourselves and the children as we live in sin.