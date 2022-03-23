Living with reality

Perhaps it’s only a natural consequence of living in a world where men can be “women” or looting and arson are considered “peaceful protests”, but we seem to have reached the point where reality can be whatever we want it to be. So long as we put a label to things, words are to be treated as logical conclusions and must not be held under scrutiny.
The international media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine illustrates this all too well. Despite Russian troops advancing across Ukraine and making some major headway—having captured a nuclear power plant—the media insist Russia is facing some sort of “punishment”.
Sanctions are just one of the ways enlightened people plan to “punish” Russia. Apple, McDonald’s and Pepsi have all pulled out of Russia in an attempt to impose “severe costs” on the country. That’s all fine and well if the goal of Russia is to build an empire of smart devices, cheeseburgers and carbonated beverages. But that’s certainly not what their aim is.
Who knows what Russia would be capable of as the largest nuclear power in the world?
Don’t think it can’t happen either. It has happened already. When the United States began its development of the hydrogen bomb, they possessed, by far, the most lethal weapon in the world. But by the 1970s, the Soviets had not only a hydrogen bomb, but also the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world.
Ronald Reagan understood the threat that was posed. Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron don’t seem to get it—nor do the people who believe in them.
Just who exactly is paying “severe costs” for what Russia did to Ukraine? After weeks of dithering, Joe Biden has finally taken the decision to ban imports of Russian oil. This comes at a cost to the American people—and, by extension, other nations dependent on the United States for oil—at the pumps.
But “cost” is another word people use carelessly, with no regard for reality. It’s all too easy to transfer a cost to some innocent third party.
McDonald’s operations in Russia account for $2 billion in revenue each year. This comes at the “cost” of jobs in the Russian market as well as other markets around the world. But none of the people demanding these companies close shop is considering these costs. They can only concern themselves with superficial rhetoric.
Boycotting countries we don’t like isn’t a new concept. The Anti-Apartheid Movement was all too eager to boycott anything with a label that read “Made in South Africa”. For their anointed eyes, this translated to “Made in Racism”. In reality, “Made in South Africa” meant exactly what it meant: it was made in a factory in South Africa by South Africans. The supposed “Anti-Apartheid” movement ultimately cost black South Africans employment, widening the gaps in inequality.
What is most damning about the media coverage—and a telling sign of how little people are capable of thinking nowadays—is the ease with which they can get people to hold opposing views on the same topic. The same people agonising over sanctions on Cuba are now cheering for sanctions on Russia—as if the consequences are suddenly different because they are two different situations.
The most glaring example of this convenient morality is the sudden enthusiasm towards potentially lifting sanctions on Venezuela. When we’re trying to stick it to a “dictator” by empowering another dictator, then we’ve lost all sight of the plot.
Politicians are in business for themselves. Is the United States prepared to accommodate Nicolas Maduro’s demands in exchange for Venezuela’s oil—whatever those demands may be?
Venezuelans have fled his tyranny over the past decade. What is going to become of Venezuelans who weren’t so lucky when legitimacy is restored to a mad man with power?
Consequences are the product of real world choices, which is why they are never part of the vision of morally enlightened people.
You can’t expect people to trade in reality when their stock is in words. It’s just unfortunate that those words hurt the people who have to live with the reality.
—Jean-Claude Escalante
is an author with an interest
in economics and politics.